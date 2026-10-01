'There were contacts' - Surprise Bayern Munich winger reveals he was on the verge of joining Barcelona

The winger's breakout performance actually came against Barcelona during his Granada days, a display that catapulted him into the spotlight. “There are people who say I’m only a footballer because of that match," Zaragoza said. "I was a player nobody knew, and there are very few people who put in a performance like that against Barca.”

Despite now playing for Barcelona's fierce city rivals, Zaragoza did not hide his admiration for the Blaugrana's biggest icons. “My idol, and the best player, is [Lionel] Messi. And I really liked Neymar,” he noted.

He also highlighted his close bond with current Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal, built during their time with the Spanish national team. “Lamine and I get along really well on the national team. We’ve been on vacation together; we’re friends,” he added.



