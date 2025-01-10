This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'A very dangerous precedent' - Barcelona's rivals Atletico Madrid & Espanyol express 'deep concern' after Dani Olmo & Pau Victor cleared to return despite registration debacle D. Olmo Barcelona P. Victor Real Madrid Super Cup LaLiga Atletico Madrid Espanyol Espanyol have labelled the decision to allow Barcelona duo Dani Olmo and Pau Victor's registration a "very dangerous precedent" for Spanish football. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below National Sports Council ruled in Barca's favour

Olmo & Victor are available for selection

La Liga clubs voice discontent over ruling Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱