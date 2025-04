This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Barcelona look to extend Hansi Flick's contract as Joan Laporta and co. meet the German's agent amid the Catalan side's hunt for the treble H. Flick Barcelona LaLiga Copa del Rey Champions League Barcelona have reportedly met with Hansi Flick's agent, Pini Zahavi, as they look to offer the German a contract extension amid their superb form. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barcelona want to extend Flick's contract

Laporta and co. meet with his agent

Barcelona in the hunt for treble this season Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga LEG BAR Match preview