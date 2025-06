This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Aston Villa set to follow Chelsea's lead by selling women's team to avoid PSR breach Aston Villa Premier League Aston Villa Women WSL Europa League Chelsea Aston Villa are set to sell their own women's team to raise £55 million and save themselves from a PSR breach. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Aston Villa to sell women's team

£55m deal set to be done

Helps club avoid PSR breach Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask