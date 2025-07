This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

adidas Arsenal throw it back to iconic 90s 'lightning bolt' strip as Gunners reveal bold new away kit for 2025-26 Arsenal Premier League CULTURE KITS D. Rice Arsenal have delivered another throwback jersey for 2025-25, with their new away kit offering a "lightning bolt" nod to the 1990s. Latest offering from manufacturers adidas

Offers a nod to iconic designs of the past

Will get a first outing during tour of Asia Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Club Friendlies MIL ARS Match preview