Arsenal x Stanley 1913: 4 must-have tumblers and bottles from the Gunners’ latest collab

Made for matchdays, training sessions, and everything in between.

Move over kits and boots, this new drop from Arsenal is set to dominate your matchday look. Legendary drinkware brand Stanley 1913, best known for its viral Quencher, has teamed up with the north London giants for a limited-edition collection that fuses cult design with football heritage. Whether you’re heading to the Emirates or repping the Gunners from afar, these are the ultimate hydration heroes.

Stanley 1913

Launching today, the Stanley 1913 x Arsenal collection features four exclusive drinkware products in the iconic Arsenal Red. Built to perform from the pitch to your gym bag, these are the hottest accessories for any Arsenal supporter.

Shop: Arsenal x Stanley 1913