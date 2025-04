This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Arsenal dealt huge injury blow as Gunners confirm Gabriel set to undergo hamstring surgery and will miss rest of season Arsenal Gabriel Premier League Arsenal have confirmed that key defender Gabriel Magalhaes is set to undergo hamstring surgery and will miss the rest of the season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Gabriel injured against Fulham

Will now go under the knife

Not expected back until next season Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League EVE ARS Match preview