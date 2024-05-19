Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall calls for further investment in team and vows Gunners will 'push it to the next level' in WSL next season
Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has called for further investment to push the Gunners to the "next level" for the 2024-25 Women's Super League season.
- Arsenal finish third in Women's Super League
- Gunners win League Cup for second straight year
- But Eidevall wants more investment for next season