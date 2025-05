Antony is back! Carlo Ancelotti names Man Utd reject in first Brazil squad as Casemiro also earns call-up but Neymar snubbed by former Real Madrid boss Antony C. Ancelotti Brazil Casemiro Neymar

Manchester United flop Antony has been called up for Carlo Ancelotti's first Brazil squad but Neymar has been left out by the former Real Madrid boss.