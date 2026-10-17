AFP
'Like a big brother' - Ansu Fati reveals how Paul Pogba helped save his career at Monaco
Strong bond off the pitch
Fati has detailed the special relationship he built with Pogba during their time together at Monaco. The two players formed a strong connection throughout the 2025-26 campaign before Pogba departed the club in August.
Despite the Frenchman's summer exit, the duo have remained extremely close. Fati has now spoken publicly about how much the experienced midfielder meant to him during his transition to French football.
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A guiding light in Monaco
Speaking to the press on Saturday, Fati revealed how crucial Pogba was during his adaptation period. He explained how the former World Cup winner took him under his wing and provided vital support. The Spanish international also reveal that the pair still spend quality time together whenever possible.
"He is like a big brother to me," Fati said, as quoted by Maxifoot. "Last year, in particular, he was a huge help to me. He speaks very good Spanish, so things were much simpler.
"We were together again on Friday. Whenever we can, we try to chat and spend time together. We talk a lot about football, but also about life in general."
Overcoming obstacles together
Fati arrived at Monaco looking to revitalize his career after leaving Barcelona. Having an experienced, Spanish-speaking figure like Pogba proved essential during a demanding period of transition in Ligue 1.
The young attacker has made one appearance in Ligue 1 so far this season as he works his way back into regular action. However, he proved decisive in securing Monaco's 2-1 victory over CSKA Sofia in the European Conference League.
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Looking to the future
Fati expressed hope that his close friend will soon make a full return to competitive action on the pitch. The young forward remains firmly behind his former team-mate as Pogba prepares for his next career steps.
"I hope he can return soon and enjoy football again," Fati stated when asked about the Frenchman's ongoing situation.
Now recovered from a calf issue, the Spanish player is determined to secure a spot in the starting lineup and contribute to Monaco.
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