'Like a big brother' - Ansu Fati reveals how Paul Pogba helped save his career at Monaco

Speaking to the press on Saturday, Fati revealed how crucial Pogba was during his adaptation period. He explained how the former World Cup winner took him under his wing and provided vital support. The Spanish international also reveal that the pair still spend quality time together whenever possible.

"He is like a big brother to me," Fati said, as quoted by Maxifoot. "Last year, in particular, he was a huge help to me. He speaks very good Spanish, so things were much simpler.

"We were together again on Friday. Whenever we can, we try to chat and spend time together. We talk a lot about football, but also about life in general."