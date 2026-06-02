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Ansu Fati seals permanent Monaco move as Barcelona land €17m windfall
Fati's Barcelona exit reaches its conclusion
Monaco have decided to activate the €11 million purchase option included in Fati's loan agreement, as per Mundo Deportivo. The move will see the Spain international remain in the principality on a permanent basis after spending the season with the Ligue 1 club.
The transfer also closes the chapter on Fati's Barcelona career. Once regarded as one of the club's brightest talents, the academy graduate struggled to fulfil his early promise due to a series of injury setbacks that disrupted his development. Barcelona will receive an immediate €11m transfer fee from the deal, providing fresh funds as they prepare for the summer transfer window.
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Financial impact takes centre stage
Beyond the transfer fee, the Catalans will also benefit from a major reduction in salary commitments. Before his departure, Fati had restructured his contract, spreading his remaining earnings over a longer period and leaving the club with an annual gross cost of approximately €8.6m until 2028.
By removing those obligations, Barcelona are expected to free up around €17.2m in gross salary expenditure across the next two seasons. The savings strengthen the club's financial position and provide greater flexibility in squad planning.
Barcelona move closer to spending freedom
Fati's departure represents more than a simple transfer. Combined with other financial measures, including the exit of high-earning players and additional revenue streams, Barcelona are moving closer to operating under La Liga's 1:1 spending rule.
In recent years, the club have faced restrictions that limited how much of their savings and transfer income could be reinvested in the squad. Returning to the 1:1 framework would allow Barca to reinvest all money generated through player sales and wage reductions directly into strengthening the team. The combination of the €11m transfer fee and €17.2m in salary savings gives the club significantly greater room to manoeuvre in the market.
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Attention turns to summer recruitment
With Fati's permanent exit effectively finalised, Barcelona can focus on their summer transfer plans after securing the signature of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. The club have spent recent seasons attempting to reduce financial pressure and create a more sustainable wage structure. The improved financial outlook should allow the sporting department to pursue reinforcements more aggressively as Barcelona prepare for the 2026-27 campaign and look to remain competitive domestically and in the Champions League.