Alexander Isak next?! Liverpool to target Newcastle striker after Florian Wirtz deal with Reds willing to sacrifice two stars in effort to raise funds for Swedish star
Arne Slot wants to bring a world class striker to Anfield and has his sights set on Alexander Isak after Liverpool finalise a deal for Florian Wirtz.
- Reds building on Premier League title win
- Finalising deal for Wirtz from Leverkusen
- Looking at swoop for Isak from Newcastle