Huge blow for England and Bournemouth as Alex Scott ruled out for two months following Nations League masterclass

The injury is a cruel setback for Scott, who put in a brilliant performance on his start debut for the Three Lions. He played 70 minutes alongside Elliot Anderson in central midfield as England thrashed Croatia 7-0 in the Nations League on Saturday.

Despite feeling the thigh issue prior to the match, Scott played through the pain to make his mark. His display earned massive praise from England head coach Tuchel.

"First start and what a start, what a performance," Tuchel said. "He is so smooth on the ball, his decision-making is at the highest level. He is just the complete package. He gave us a lot of mobility and a lot of variety and work rate in the centre of the pitch."