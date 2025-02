This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Dinner's on Alejandro Garnacho! Ruben Amorim reveals stropping Man Utd winger will treat team to meal after Ipswich outburst Manchester United A. Garnacho R. Amorim Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho will pay for a team dinner after his unhappy reaction to his first-half substitution versus Ipswich. Winger subbed after Patrick Dorgu's red card

Amorim: "Perception in a big club is very important"

Question marks over Garnacho's fitness for FA Cup