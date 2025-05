This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ajax willing to sell Jorrel Hato this summer amid transfer tug-of-war between Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, with Blues holding talks over summer move Chelsea J. Hato Transfers Ajax Arsenal Eredivisie Premier League Ajax are ready to sell 19-year-old wonderkid Jorrel Hato in the summer amid interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Top English side show interest in Hato

Chelsea leading the race to sign the defender

Ajax ready to cash in on the wonderkid Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask