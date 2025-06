This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Adrien Rabiot considering AC Milan transfer amid talks with Massimiliano Allegri just a year after midfielder left Juventus to join Marseille A. Rabiot M. Allegri AC Milan Marseille Serie A Ligue 1 Transfers AC Milan's new coach Massimiliano Allegri has held talks with Marseille midfielder Adrien Rabiot over a possible summer transfer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Allegri shows interest in Rabiot

Has spoken directly with midfielder

Milan also scouting other options Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask