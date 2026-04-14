Brighton are reportedly ready to offer El Mala a substantial pay rise to secure his services. His brother Malek, currently with the club’s reserve team, could also be part of the proposed deal.

Despite the speculation, El Mala remains fully focused on the season finale and the fight to keep the Billy Goats up, and has even asked his parents not to update him on any new offers until the campaign is over, according to Express.

Having joined Köln from Viktoria Köln in 2024 before being immediately sent back on loan, El Mala established himself as a key performer upon his return to the club last summer. Last summer he joined the first-team setup at Geißbockheim and quickly established himself as a key performer, even if he was not yet a regular starter. His form earned him a senior Germany call-up in November, and a strong finish to the campaign could still secure him a place in the World Cup squad.

In Cologne he has recently become a regular starter, recording eleven goals and four assists in 31 appearances this term. With three goals in his last four outings, El Mala is proving an X-factor at a crucial time: with five matches left, Cologne sit five points above the relegation play-off place.