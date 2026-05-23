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‘A next leap forward’ - Apple producer Royce Dickerson on LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo MLS match being captured entirely on iPhone, new World Cup features and future of broadcasts

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GOAL Convo: Apple’s Executive Producer of Live Events explains the company’s latest MLS broadcast innovation and how Apple Sports is preparing fans for the World Cup

Royce Dickerson has seen the way iPhone can change the feel of a live sports broadcast.

Apple first introduced iPhone into the professional workflow of its Friday Night Baseball coverage last September, using the device to capture select moments from a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers. The response, Dickerson says, was “incredibly positive.” Since then, Apple has continued to fold iPhone footage into its live sports coverage, from the 2025 MLS Cup final between Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps to weekly MLS and Friday Night Baseball broadcasts.

Now, Apple is taking that idea further.

On Saturday, Apple TV will present LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo FC at Dignity Health Sports Park, with the match captured exclusively on iPhone 17 Pro. It will mark the first time iPhone has been used to capture the entirety of a major professional live sporting event broadcast.

The broadcast will feature live gameplay, warmups, player introductions, in-net goal angles, and stadium atmosphere shots, with iPhone cameras positioned throughout the venue to provide different perspectives. The match also comes during the final weekend of MLS play before the league pauses for the 2026 World Cup in North America, giving Apple a prominent stage for one of its biggest live sports production experiments yet.

The broadcast is not the only major Apple update tied to soccer this week. Apple Sports, the free iPhone app that provides real-time scores, stats, and live updates, has expanded to more than 170 countries and regions after launching in over 90 new markets. The app is also adding World Cup features, including tournament groupings, a bracket view, visual lineup formations, enhanced game cards, Live Activities, and one-tap access to Apple News coverage.

Dickerson joined GOAL Convo, a weekly Q&A with central figures in North American soccer, to discuss Apple’s iPhone broadcast experiment, the company’s MLS partnership, and how Apple sees the future of live soccer coverage.

  • Toronto Blue Jays v New York YankeesGetty Images Sport

    ON HOW THIS IPHONE BROADCAST IS DIFFERENT

    GOAL: Apple has previously experimented with iPhone filming in other broadcasts. How is this different?

    DICKERSON: We first introduced iPhone into the professional workflow of our Friday Night Baseball broadcast last September, and the response from fans was incredibly positive.

    Since then, we’ve continued integrating iPhone footage into our live sports coverage - from the 2025 MLS Cup Final, where Inter Miami defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps, to weekly Friday Night Baseball and MLS broadcasts on Apple TV - using the device to capture select gameplay and cinematic in-stadium moments.


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    ON WHY GALAXY-DYNAMO WAS CHOSEN

    GOAL: What made you pick these two teams to launch this?

    DICKERSON: The match comes during the final weekend of MLS play before the league pauses for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America, making it an exciting moment to showcase innovation in live sports broadcasting on a global stage.

  • St. Louis CITY SC v San Jose EarthquakesGetty Images Sport

    ON WHAT FANS CAN EXPECT

    GOAL: What can fans expect to see in this broadcast?

    DICKERSON: iPhone 17 Pro Max cameras will capture all the live gameplay and key matchday moments throughout the stadium, including player introductions, warmups, in-net goal angles, and immersive stadium shots. Because of the compact size and versatility of iPhone, the team has been able to position cameras in unique locations throughout the venue, delivering dynamic new perspectives that bring fans closer to the game.

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    ON WHAT APPLE HAS LEARNED FROM MLS

    GOAL: This is now Apple’s fourth season broadcasting MLS. What have you learned?

    DICKERSON: We’re committed to delivering fans the best possible viewing experience and have learned a great deal over the course of the partnership. Fans have responded especially positively to the unique product features we’ve introduced, the premium production quality, and the simplicity of being able to access every match in one dedicated destination with no blackouts.

    We’ve continued to iterate, experiment, and introduce new features, enhancements, and partnerships designed to reach new audiences and bring fans even closer to the sport - and we’ll continue building on that momentum moving forward.


  • FC Cincinnati v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    ON THE FUTURE OF APPLE’S MLS PARTNERSHIP

    GOAL: When you look at the future of this partnership, how do you want it to evolve?

    DICKERSON: We remain encouraged by the momentum we’re seeing, and interest in MLS continues to grow. With the World Cup just around the corner, we believe it will serve as another major catalyst for the sport across North America.

    Looking ahead, our focus remains on continuing to elevate the fan experience and innovate around how the sport is presented. We’re proud of what we’ve built for fans - from the quality and consistency of the broadcasts to the simplicity and accessibility of the platform.

    We see significant opportunity ahead to continue expanding the league’s global reach, reach new audiences, and bring fans even closer to the game.

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