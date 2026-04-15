A clear trend is emerging regarding Manuel Neuer, and the ramifications could force a significant change for Jonas Urbig at FC Bayern

FC Bayern officials Max Eberl and Christoph Freund have repeatedly stated in recent months that they will defer to Manuel Neuer on whether he continues his career in Munich. The veteran goalkeeper has been in fine form lately; he excelled during the 2-1 away win over Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals and was named Man of the Match at the Bernabéu.

On Tuesday, ahead of the second leg against Madrid, Neuer himself stated that an announcement on his future was imminent. “The sooner, the better,” he said. “I haven’t decided yet, but I don’t think it will be much longer.”



