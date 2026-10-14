AFP
'Safety must be top priority!' – 2027 Asian Cup faces shock postponement to 2028 after Riyadh attacks
Saudi Arabia security crisis triggers Asian Cup postponement talks
According toChosun, reports have emerged suggesting that the 2027 Asian Cup, scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia next January, could be pushed back by a year to January 2028. The potential delay follows security incidents in Riyadh, including an attack on King Khalid International Airport that caused temporary operational suspensions.
The political instability has already impacted local football operations across the host nation.
An AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Nassr and Naft Tehran in Riyadh was recently delayed following the interception of a ballistic missile over the capital.
- NurPhoto
Player union demands safety priority as nations pull out
Addressing the growing safety concerns surrounding the tournament, FIFPRO Asia-Oceania President Boo Bush insisted that player security must dictate future decisions. "The safety of players, fans, and staff must be the top priority and should be centrally considered in planning and operating the Asian Cup," Bush stated.
"Risk assessments are conducted before summoning all national teams, and as the security situation continues to change, such evaluations will be crucial ahead of the Asian Cup."
The Japan Football Association has already withdrawn from the upcoming FIFAe World Cup in Saudi Arabia citing safety evaluations.
International associations draft contingency plans
National teams across Asia are reassessing their preparation schedules and international travel plans to the Middle East. South Korea raised its travel alert for Saudi Arabia while reviewing alternative arrangements for planned November friendly matches against Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Despite the disruption, local reports indicate tournament preparations are currently proceeding under the assumption of a January 2027 opening.
However, football governing bodies continue to monitor regional developments closely before committing to final dates.
- AFP
AFC remains tight-lipped as decision deadline looms
The Asian Football Confederation has so far declined to issue an official statement regarding potential schedule changes or location adjustments. A definitive decision on whether to postpone the tournament to 2028 is expected following further security evaluations.
Participating nations now await formal guidance from the AFC regarding upcoming international windows and tournament logistics.
Security assessments in Riyadh will determine whether the flagship competition can proceed as planned.
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