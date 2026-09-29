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A jersey for a lifetime! Argentina plan special tribute as Lionel Messi prepares to wear No.10 for final time
Iconic number remains untouched
In a move that underlines Lionel Messi’s unparalleled impact on Argentine football, Argentina will leave the iconic No. 10 shirt vacant during the September and October international windows as the legend prepares for his farewell appearance for the national team.
Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni confirmed the decision, saying: "Until Leo Messi’s match, nobody will wear the 10." As a result, the squad will have no No. 10 for the upcoming friendlies against Bolivia and Burkina Faso, with the AFA set to consider who will inherit the iconic shirt only after Messi officially brings his international career to an end.
The decision was made to honor the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner following his announcement in late August 2026 that he would be stepping away from international duty after a historic career that culminated in leading his country to global dominance.
- AFP
Argentina set for a new era without No.10
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news, noting that the vacancy will lead into a "new era from 2027" for the Albiceleste. While FIFA regulations usually mandate consecutive numbering for major tournaments, the flexible rules surrounding friendly matches allow the Argentine Football Association (AFA) to carry out this tribute.
It aligns with previous comments made by AFA president Claudio Tapia, who suggested in 2024 that the shirt should be retired in Messi’s honor once his playing days for the national team were officially over. The upcoming friendlies against Bolivia and Burkina Faso will therefore see the squad list skip the number ten entirely.
A golden send-off at the Monumental
The grand finale for the greatest of all time is scheduled for October 6, 2026, when Argentina faces Benin at River Plate’s iconic Estadio Monumental. This match will mark Messi’s 208th and final cap, providing a partisan Buenos Aires crowd with the opportunity to witness their hero in action one last time.
This final appearance is the centerpiece of a carefully planned transition period. Although the squad has other matches scheduled in the build-up - including a clash in Cordoba against Bolivia on September 30 and a home game against Burkina Faso on October 3 - Messi will not participate in those fixtures. The AFA has decided to keep him fresh for the Benin game, ensuring that every focus is on his ultimate contribution to the team.
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Transitioning the leadership roles
As the footballing world prepares for the emotional final bow of Messi, manager Scaloni has moved quickly to ensure a smooth transition of power within the squad. With the captaincy soon to be vacant, the coaching staff has identified the core group of players who will lead the team toward the 2030 World Cup cycle.
Scaloni has been transparent about the hierarchy within the dressing room and why the 28-year-old center-back was the natural choice for the role. The manager has officially confirmed that Cuti Romero will inherit the captaincy, marking a significant shift.
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