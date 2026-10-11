AFP
'I'd give it to Harry Kane!' - Bayern Munich chief Herbert Hainer picks his Ballon d'Or winner over Michael Olise
Hainer backs Kane for individual glory
The debate surrounding the world's best player has reached the Allianz Arena, with Bayern Munich president Hainer offering a definitive take on which of his stars deserves the Ballon d'Or. Both Kane and Olise have enjoyed sensational form in Germany, leading to calls for both to be considered for the award.
However, when forced to choose between the England captain and the French winger, Hainer admitted he leans toward the veteran striker who has broken numerous records since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur.
Speaking about the internal competition for the prize, Hainer provided a clear assessment of where the two players stand in his estimation. "Both Michael Olise and Harry Kane deserve to win the Ballon d’Or, but I would give it to Harry Kane,” he told BILD.
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Hainer tips Olise for future Ballon d’Or glory
The president suggested that while both have the quality to be crowned the best in the world, Kane's sustained excellence and seniority might give him the edge in the current voting cycle, as the striker continues to be the focal point of the Bavarian giants' attack.
Despite picking the Englishman, Hainer was quick to point out that the future likely belongs to his French teammate. The former Crystal Palace man has adapted to life in the Bundesliga with remarkable speed, and the club hierarchy believes it is only a matter of time before he holds the trophy himself. The Bayern chief further clarified his stance by stating: "Michael Olise still has many years ahead of him to win the Ballon d’Or."
Confidence in the Olise project
Beyond the individual accolades, Hainer addressed the rapid rise of Olise, who has quickly become one of the most exciting talents in European football. Some pundits have questioned whether the Bundesliga provides a sufficient platform for a player of his burgeoning stature, but the Bayern president was firm in his defense of the club's competitive environment. He dismissed the idea that the 24-year-old needs to move elsewhere to achieve his highest ambitions.
Hainer emphasised that Olise is currently in the best possible place to continue his development into a global icon. "We are extremely happy to have Olise with us. He has become one of the best players in the world and I am convinced that he can win the Ballon d’Or one day, perhaps even this year," he said.
The president added: "He feels very good with us. He can win titles with Bayern and compete at the highest level in Europe. We reached the Champions League semi-finals and played great matches against PSG. That is what he is looking for."
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Standing firm against Real Madrid interest
The winger's impressive performances have naturally attracted interest from elsewhere, with Real Madrid frequently mentioned as a potential destination for the Frenchman. Speculation regarding a move to the Spanish capital has grown as Olise continues to dominate Bundesliga defenses. Discussing the rumours linking Olise with a move away, Hainer reaffirmed the club's resilience: "I am convinced that Bayern Munich is a club that cannot be forced to sell its players, because we make our decisions from a position of strength."
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