'I'd give it to Harry Kane!' - Bayern Munich chief Herbert Hainer picks his Ballon d'Or winner over Michael Olise

The debate surrounding the world's best player has reached the Allianz Arena, with Bayern Munich president Hainer offering a definitive take on which of his stars deserves the Ballon d'Or. Both Kane and Olise have enjoyed sensational form in Germany, leading to calls for both to be considered for the award.

However, when forced to choose between the England captain and the French winger, Hainer admitted he leans toward the veteran striker who has broken numerous records since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking about the internal competition for the prize, Hainer provided a clear assessment of where the two players stand in his estimation. "Both Michael Olise and Harry Kane deserve to win the Ballon d’Or, but I would give it to Harry Kane,” he told BILD.