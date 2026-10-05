'His ego is eating him alive!' - Christophe Dugarry slams Cristiano Ronaldo over Portugal row

The situation surrounding Ronaldo’s international future has reached a boiling point, prompting former France striker Dugarry to voice his deep disappointment. Speaking on the French radio show Rothen s'enflamme, Dugarry did not hold back in his criticism of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who recently walked away from the Portugal squad following a series of disagreements with head coach Jesus.

"It has made me tired. It’s terrible to have so little respect for your compatriots, for your nation," Dugarry stated during his appearance on RMC Sport. The former AC Milan and Barcelona forward suggested that Ronaldo’s current behaviour is a sharp departure from the professional, team-oriented image he had spent two decades cultivating.

"It is terrible because it is not the image he used to project. He used to project the image of a healthy guy, a team player, someone great and generous. And now, I have the impression that he has transformed, that his ego is eating him alive during these last few months. While he could have gone out through a massive door, now it’s over, it’s messed up. How do you want him to come back? To do what?" Dugarry questioned.