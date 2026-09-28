Getty Images
'It’s very possible' - Barcelona VP backs Camp Nou over Bernabeu and Morocco for 2030 World Cup final
The race to host the 2030 showpiece
The race to host the 2030 World Cup final is intensifying, with Spain and Morocco emerging as the main contenders. While the Santiago Bernabeu has long been viewed as Spain’s leading option, Morocco’s ambitious Grand Stade Hassan II has changed the picture. Barcelona officials are also pushing for the renovated Spotify Camp Nou, which is set to feature increased capacity and upgraded VIP facilities as part of the Espai Barça project.
Antonio Escudero, Barcelona’s vice-president for the social area, has now stepped forward to voice the club's ambitions. Speaking to the "Aquí Girona" programme on Cadena SER radio, Escudero made it clear that the Blaugrana are not just participants in the conversation, but believe they are the logical choice for FIFA. The club feels that the investment made into their infrastructure deserves the highest recognition on the international stage.
- AFP
Escudero makes the case for Barcelona
When asked about the possibility of the Spotify Camp Nou being selected as the venue for the final, Escudero was emphatic about the club's chances. As quoted by Mundo Deportivo, he stated: "We would really like it. I think so, it’s very possible. Sports authorities around the world are on board. We’ve made a great effort and we have a great stadium. We have a great stadium, it’s about time."
The vice-president did not stop at mere optimism, suggesting that the probability of success is actually quite high. During the interview, he went further by adding: "There is a very high probability that it will be that way." This stance aligns with the recent boost in confidence shared by the Barcelona city council and the Catalan government, both of which have been lobbying heavily to ensure the city remains at the heart of the 2030 project.
Stadium renovation and financial stability
Beyond the glamour of the World Cup, Escudero also took the opportunity to address internal matters regarding the stadium's return and the club's relationship with its members. There had been mounting concerns among the fan base that the massive costs associated with the Spotify Camp Nou renovation might lead to a spike in season-ticket prices.
However, Escudero was quick to dismiss these rumours and offer reassurance to the Blaugrana faithful. "Nobody has talked about increasing season-ticket prices. People can be reassured. Nobody has discussed it. I’m a vice-president, so I’d know something about it. It’s not on the table," he explained.
- AFP
The final countdown to a decision
As the construction crews work to finish the Spotify Camp Nou, the eyes of the football world remain fixed on FIFA's eventual announcement regarding the final venue. Spain and Morocco are locked in a sophisticated diplomatic and sporting battle, with each nation highlighting their unique strengths. Morocco’s bid represents a historic opportunity for the African continent to host a second World Cup final, while Spain points to its established infrastructure and the legendary status of its venues.
Barcelona’s emergence as a genuine rival to Madrid’s Bernabeu adds another layer of intrigue to the process, ensuring that the 2030 tournament will be as much about national prestige as it is about the beautiful game.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting