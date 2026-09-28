The debate rumbles on over where the 2030 World Cup final will be played. Some reckon Spain's chances are slim, for purely political reasons, and expect the match to head to Morocco. Others insist it will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu. And a few, among them Barcelona's vice-president for social affairs Antonio Escudero, believe it will land at the Camp Nou.

Spain and Morocco keep the file firmly open. The initial belief pointed towards a final at the Santiago Bernabéu, with the Spotify Camp Nou emerging as one of the possible options.

Yet the latest word suggests the Grand Stade Hassan II is now the frontrunner. Under construction in the Moroccan city of Benslimane, the ground will boast a huge spectator capacity once complete.

Escudero told the "Aquí Girona" programme on "Cadena SER" radio: "We very much want this. I think it is entirely possible. Sporting bodies around the world support the idea. We have made great efforts, and we have a wonderful stadium. And the time has come for it."

He went on, in comments reported by "Mundo Deportivo": "There is a very high probability of this happening."

On a separate note, Barcelona's head of social affairs denied that the club is weighing up a rise in season ticket prices. "No one has spoken about raising season ticket prices," he said. "Everyone can rest assured. No one has mentioned it. I am the vice-president, so I am supposed to be aware of the matter. It is not on the table."

Pressed on the deadlines for finishing the stadium, the vice-president backed the works to be completed on the set date.

He said: "We hope so. I was critical of the matter. I would not actually have left Montjuïc, but they changed their minds. The people who worked with us, and the funders, wanted us there. Sometimes, Barcelona cannot make this decision directly," acknowledging that opposing views exist.