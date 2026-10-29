Panthers vs Packers Predictions, Picks & Odds - Week 8 TNF

The Panthers will be looking to bounce back from their 43-13 defeat to Tampa Bay last weekend, while the Packers will be hoping to get back in the NFC North title race after falling to last place with their loss to Detroit. The betting sites have Green Bay as the favourites, but let’s dive into our picks.

Panthers vs Packers Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:15pm ET - 10/29/2026

Carolina Panthers +3.5 @ 1.93 with BetMGM

Over 47 Points @ 1.90 with BetMGM

Josh Jacobs 50+ Rushing Yards @ 1.399 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Carolina Panthers +3.5

The Panthers’ big loss to the Buccaneers came down to one thing: the run game. Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield threw the ball just 11 times for 64 yards, while his running backs rushed for 258 yards.

This has been a trend for Carolina. The Panthers enter Week 8 with the worst run defence in the league, allowing 5.2 yards per attempt and 153.2 yards per game. The bright side for Dave Canales’ team is that Green Bay can’t run the ball.

The Packers are averaging just 59.9 yards rushing per game, which is 14.8 yards less than the next-worst team (the Las Vegas Raiders). The 2019 Cincinnati Bengals, who finished 2-14, are the only other team in the last 35 years to have averaged less than 60 yards per game through seven weeks.

Getting Josh Jacobs back helps, but expect Green Bay to rely on Jordan Love like they have all season. The Panthers only allow 5.6 net yards per passing attempt (sixth-best in the NFL) and opposing QBs average just a 83.9 passer rating against them, which is eighth-best in the league. With these numbers, we like Carolina’s chances of keeping things close.

Panthers vs Packers Pick 1: Carolina Panthers +3.5 @ 1.93 with BetMGM

Over 47.5 Points

While Carolina a solid pass defence, we don’t expect them to completely keep Jordan Love quiet on Thursday night. This is because they haven’t really kept anyone quiet all season. The Panthers have allowed the fifth-most points per game (27.7) and have the fifth-worst defensive red zone conversion rate. Their opponents convert on 76.5% of their trips to the red zone.

Panthers fans will be happy to know that the Packers have the third-worst offensive red zone conversion rate in the league, converting just 46.2% of their red zone trips. But this should be a high-paced game played mostly through the air. In other words: shootout.

Panthers vs Packers Pick 2: Over 47 Points @ 1.90 with BetMGM

Josh Jacobs Under 58.5 Rushing Yards

With Carolina’s run defence as bad as it is, the betting markets have responded by bumping Josh Jacobs over/under for rushing yards up to 58.5 yards. This feels high for a player who only rushed for 33 yards from 11 carries last week in his first game back from the Commissioner's Exempt List.

Jacobs has rushed for over 59 yards in 9 of his last 14 games with 10 carries or more. That converts to about 64% of his games since the start of last season. This is a good percentage, but it’s far from being a lock — especially for a player who is coming back from such a long time away from the team.

Panthers vs Packers Pick 3: Josh Jacobs 50+ Rushing Yards @ 1.399 with BetMGM

Panthers vs Packers Start Time

Carolina heads to Green Bay on Thursday Night (10/29) to take on the Packers at the iconic Lambeau Field in a nationally televised game. It all kicks off at 8:15pm ET (7:15pm local time), and you can watch it live in Canada on TSN or via streaming on DAZN CA.

Panthers vs Packers Game Details