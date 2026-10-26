Cowboys vs Eagles Predictions, Picks & Odds - Week 7 MNF

After suffering consecutive losses in Week 5 and Week 6, the Cowboys will be looking to bounce back with a win against one of their biggest division rivals. The Eagles, meanwhile, have lost four straight, after starting the season with a 2-0 record.

Cowboys vs Eagles Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:15pm ET - 10/26/2026

Dallas Cowboys -4.5 @ -105 with BetMGM

Under 42.5 Points @ +105 with BetMGM

CeeDee Lamb - Anytime Touchdown @ +120 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Dallas Cowboys -4.5

It’s not easy picking the Cowboys here after they’ve burned bettors in the last two weeks, but we have no faith in the Eagles. Even before losing Jalen Hurts to his freak blood clot situation, it's really hard to overstate how poor they’ve been at times.

Philadelphia rank bottom for yards per play on offense (4.4), fifth-worst for points scored per game (17.7), and even in the bottom five for rushing yards per game, with just 82.2 yards per game.

The only thing the Eagles rank well in is turnovers. They’ve given the ball up just five times this year (10th-best in the NFL) and Tanner McKee played conservatively in his start against the Panthers last week.

There’s a world in which the Eagles grind out a professional victory against Dallas, but we can’t see it happening. They don’t score enough points and the Cowboys are bound to bounce back.

Cowboys vs Eagles Pick 1: Dallas Cowboys -4.5 @ -105 with BetMGM

Under 42.5 Points

While we expect Dallas to get the job done, we don’t expect a lot of points. If the losses to Seattle and Tampa Bay have shown us anything, it’s that the Cowboys’ offense was probably overrated by experts coming into the season. At the very least, we gave Brian Schottenheimer’s team too much credit for its consistency.

The Eagles’ offensive woes have already been touched on. It’s hard to see this team putting up big numbers, especially without Jalen Hurts in the lineup. Tanner McKee completed only 57.7% of his passes last week and his longest completion was just 19 yards.

Unless McKee turns into a gunslinger overnight, this game shouldn’t be a shootout.

Cowboys vs Eagles Pick 2: Under 42.5 Points @ +105 with BetMGM

CeeDee Lamb - Anytime Touchdown

For as much as Dallas’ troubles in recent weeks have been blamed on Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb has also underperformed massively. The 27-year-old star wide receiver disappeared against the Buccaneers, with just nine yards from two catches. He bounced back slightly against Seattle (70 yards from nine receptions), but still looked underwhelming.

So why are we backing him to score on a big stage like Monday Night Football? Because he’s still one of the best receivers in the NFL. More importantly, he’s still Prescott’s top target. It also helps that the Eagles allow the third-most yards by wide receivers in the league this season.

In the loss to the Seahawks, Prescott targeted Lamb 18 times. He looked for him 21 times against Houston, Dallas’ last win of the season. If the Cowboys bounce back like we expect them to here, Lamb is a good candidate to score.

Cowboys vs Eagles Pick 3: CeeDee Lamb - Anytime Touchdown @ +120 with BetMGM

Cowboys vs Eagles Start Time

Following their losses to Tampa and Seattle, the Cowboys will head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Eagles on Monday (10/26) at 8:15 ET. This game will be broadcast live in Canada on TSN and also available to stream on DAZN CA.

Cowboys vs Eagles Game Details