Chiefs vs Seahawks Predictions, Picks & Odds - Week 7 SNF

The Seahawks have lost two straight leading up to this game, while Kansas City remain undefeated thanks to a remarkable start to the season from Patrick Mahomes. This game will see Kenneth Walker III returning to Seattle for the first time since leaving the Hawks in free agency in the summer.

Chiefs vs Seahawks Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:20pm ET - 10/25/2026

Kansas City Chiefs Moneyline @ +125 with BetMGM

Under 42.5 Points @ -110 with BetMGM

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Anytime Touchdown @ +110 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Kansas City Chiefs Moneyline

If you didn’t know any better, you’d think that the Chiefs were the reigning Super Bowl champions and Seattle were the team who finished 6-11 and season.

The Seahawks have lost three of their last four games, including a turgid 14-17 defeat to the Broncos during Week 6’s Thursday Night Football game. Kansas City, meanwhile, recently handled the Chargers in a 22-6 win after beating the Raiders 30-27.

Form isn’t everything, but when Patrick Mahomes is playing like he is now, it’s unwise to bet against him. The 31-year-old has picked up right where he left off before his ACL injury last year. With Kenneth Walker III behind him, the Chiefs have a well-rounded offense that has consistently delivered this season.

Even though their pass rush remains solid, expect Seattle to have a hard time stopping the Chiefs’ attack.

Chiefs vs Seahawks Pick 1: Kansas City Chiefs Moneyline @ +125 with BetMGM

Under 42.5 Points

While it’s always risky to bet the under when Patrick Mahomes is as hot as he is right now, there are too many red flags right now surrounding Sam Darnold to have any confidence in Seattle’s attack.

Darnold looks far from the steady hand we saw guide the Seahawks to the Super Bowl last winter. He’s been picked off seven times this season and already has as many multi-interception games this year as he did all of last season.

If the Chiefs keep up the form we’ve seen so far, the Seahawks will be chasing them all game. Based on what we’ve seen recently from Darnold, it’s hard to see Seattle being able to keep up. If they can’t keep up, the under feels solid.

Chiefs vs Seahawks Pick 2: Under 42.5 Points @ -110 with BetMGM

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Anytime Touchdown

With Sam Darnold struggling as he is and virtually no run game to speak of, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is Seattle’s only real attacking option. This was on full display last week against the Broncos. The more Darnold struggled, the more he looked for his star receiver.

Smith-Njigba was targeted 16 times in that game. Across the whole season, he’s been targeted 66 times, which is second-most in the NFL (only behind Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb). He also leads the league in touchdowns and has picked up more receiving first downs than any other player in the NFL.

While we don’t expect a shootout, the Seahawks should score at least one touchdown on Sunday night. If they do, there’s a good chance it will be Smith-Njigba who gets into the end zone.

Chiefs vs Seahawks Pick 3: Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Anytime Touchdown @ +110 with BetMGM

Chiefs vs Seahawks at US Prediction Markets

US sports traders can buy options on Week 7's marquee Sunday Night Football clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks across all of the best prediction market apps.

The Seahawks have jumped out as surprise favorites after quarterback Sam Darnold's recent struggles, trading at 57¢ on Novig, Kalshi, and Polymarket. The Chiefs are only be 43¢ and +2.5 point underdogs, and with the form that running back Kenneth Walker III is in, anything is possible.

The 50¢ mark for the U/O is still at 42.5 points, meaning traders are expecting a defensive game on Sunday night.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change.

Get up a $55 trading bonuses with our Kalshi promo code

Collect a $25 trading bonus with Polymarket for today's game

Looking for a specialist sports prediction market site? Try out Novig or ProphetX

Chiefs vs Seahawks Start Time

The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday (10/25) at 8:20pm ET (5:20pm local time). You can tune into this potentially pivotal game on NBC or via streaming on Peacock.

Chiefs vs Seahawks Game Details