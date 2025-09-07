Steelers vs Jets Predictions, Picks & Odds: NFL Redzone Week 1 - Sep 7

As fate, or the NFL schedule makers, would have it, both new Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers and Jets QB Justin Fields are facing their former teams on Sunday. The Steelers have a formidable passing defense, so we’re looking at Justin Fields to rush for 50+ yards (+140).

Steelers vs Jets Predictions - 1:00pm EDT - 9/7

Justin Fields 50+ Rushing Yards @ +140 with bet365

Aaron Rodgers 1+ Interceptions @ +100 with bet365

Steelers -2.5 @ -120 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

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Steelers vs Jets Odds

Spread: Steelers -2.5 (-120)

Steelers -2.5 (-120) Moneyline: Steelers (-155) - Jets (+130)

Steelers (-155) - Jets (+130) Total: O/U 38.5

Steelers vs Jets Picks

Fields Upfield - Justin Fields 50+ Rushing Yards (+140)

Justin Fields started six games for the Steelers last season and posted a 4-2 record before Russell Wilson returned from an injury. Fields, a dual-threat QB, rushed for 50+ yards in three of those six games.

The Steelers, with T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, have one of the best pass-rushing combos in the NFL. That said, Fields could spend a lot of time running out of the pocket today, and he may have to make some plays with his legs.

Bet365 is offering up some appealing odds on Fields to rush for 50 or more yards today. At +140, this is a good pick with a solid precedent.

Steelers vs Jets Pick 1: Justin Fields 50+ Rushing Yards @ +140 with bet365

Revenge on Rodgers - Aaron Rodgers 1+ Interception (+100)

Aaron Rodgers was released by the New York Jets after head coach Aaron Glenn took over. Rodgers, now 41, is not the player he once was. In 2024, he had his lowest passing yards per attempt (6.7) since 2015.

He’s also thrown double-digit interceptions in his last two full seasons, a first in his career. Rodgers also threw three interceptions in his final two games with the Jets.

The Jets crowd will undoubtedly boo him today, and it won’t be a comfortable environment to play in. Rodgers didn’t take a single snap in preseason either. So, it may take some time for him and his new teammates to get on the same page.

Expect the Jets' defense, which contains the 11th-best secondary in the league per Pro Football Focus, to be up for this one. Rodgers to throw an interception, at even odds, is our next pick for today’s game.

Steelers vs Jets Pick 2: Aaron Rodgers 1+ Interception @ +100 with bet365

Stick With the Steelers - Steelers -2.5 (-120)

Justin Fields did not look great in the preseason, and the Jets' passing game could come to a grinding halt early on in this one. Expect Fields to make some plays with his feet, but the Jets’ offense is just not dynamic enough to challenge a solid Steelers team.

Mike Tomlin’s Steelers destroyed the Jets, 37-15, last October and held New York to 54 rushing yards. If Pittsburgh can shut down Jets RB Breece Hall again, who had just 38 yards on 12 carries, it should come away with a comfortable victory.

The Jets went 5-12 last season with an average point margin of -3.9. They have a rookie head coach against an elite veteran coach, in Tomlin, and that could make a big difference here. Take the Steelers -2.5 and expect Rodgers to get one over on his former team.

Steelers vs Jets Pick 3: Steelers -2.5 @ -120 with bet365

Steelers vs Jets Start Time

Aaron Glenn, the Jets’ new head coach, will take on former Jets QB Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers in his NFL debut. While Rodgers and former Steelers QB Justin Fields, now with the Jets, have been downplaying the revenge arcs, this Week 1 game has added meaning.