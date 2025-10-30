Tudor’s sacking marks major change in Serie A winner odds

If Juve’s owners get their next appointment right, could they offer value to back their resurgence and a possible push for the 25/26 Scudetto?

25/26 Serie A Winner Betting Market Odds Inter Milan +137 Napoli +250 AC Milan +450 Roma +800 Juventus +1600

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Are Inter the team to avoid in the Serie A winner market?

It’s a surprise Inter Milan are still established as outright favourites for the 2025/26 Scudetto. The Nerazzurri have lost three of their nine Serie A games, conceding 11 goals, more than any other team inside the top nine.

They are streets ahead as the leading scorers, with 22 goals in nine games. However, their attack-minded nature has exposed them in recent matches. They slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Napoli, which has kick-started the Partenopei’s season in a big way.

Antonio Conte’s side currently top the table on goal difference. Yet, the betting markets believe they only have a 28.5% chance of becoming champions.

AS Roma, meanwhile, have quietly impressed. The Rome club are second only on goal difference, having won seven of their first nine games. Roma have conceded just four goals in nine matches, which underlines their solidity. Their only defeats have been slender 1-0 losses to Inter and Torino.

They have been a different proposition under the new head coach, Gian Piero Gasperini. Historically, teams with the league’s meanest defences often go on to claim the Scudetto. Building from a solid base is therefore a sensible ploy for Gasperini.

Roma’s modest 13.33% title probability largely reflects their current attacking options. Players like Evan Ferguson have yet to make an impact, and even Artem Dovbyk is still finding his form.

Why the market might be mispricing Juventus

The betting markets appear to have written off Juventus. This is no surprise given their eight-match winless streak, which cost Tudor his job. However, the reality is that the Old Lady are just six points behind current leaders Napoli, with 29 games left to play.

Inter Milan are given a 40% chance of winning the Scudetto this season. Yet, they are only four places and three points above Juventus. Even AC Milan, who are three points and three places above the Old Lady, are given a 22% chance of winning the Scudetto.

With so much action left in the season, we’re surprised Juve are given only a 4.76% chance of winning the title. All it takes is for an inspired managerial appointment to breathe life into the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz.

Former Italy head coach, Luciano Spalletti, has allegedly been appointed. Spalletti is reported to have beaten Raffaele Palladino in the recruitment process, securing an initial 12-month contract.

He has managed several of Italy’s top clubs, including Napoli, Inter and two spells with Roma. He has a very specific style of play and man-management. Juventus hope his methods can spark a serious title challenge.

The fixture schedule certainly gives them a chance to make an early statement. They face winnable games against Cremonese, city rivals Torino, Fiorentina and Cagliari before a crucial trip to Napoli.