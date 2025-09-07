Ravens vs Bills Predictions, Picks & Odds: NFL Sunday Night Football - Sep 7

NFL MVP quarterbacks face off tonight as Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Buffalo’s Josh Allen will be key to their teams’ success. Given the Bills’ weakened secondary, a pick to consider might be Lamar Jackson to record the most passing yards at -122 odds.

Ravens vs Bills Predictions - 8:20pm ET - 9/7

Most Passing Yards: Lamar Jackson @ -122 with FanDuel

Josh Allen Anytime TD Scorer @ -115 with FanDuel

Ravens Alternate Spread -6.5 @ +215 with FanDuel

All odds are courtesy of FanDuel, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

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Ravens vs Bills Odds

Spread: Ravens -1 (-105)

Ravens -1 (-105) Moneyline: Ravens (-125) - Bills (+105)

Ravens (-125) - Bills (+105) Total: O/U 50.5

Ravens vs Bills Picks

Lamar Letting it Fly - Most Passing Yards: Lamar Jackson (-122)

When these teams met in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs in January, Lamar Jackson (254) threw double the number of passing yards as Josh Allen (127). Jackson had a case to win back-to-back MVPs as well, but Allen beat him out for the honor.

Buffalo’s secondary is even weaker than it was last season, especially with injuries to Tre’Davious White and Maxwell Hairston. That should allow Jackson, who averaged more passing yards than Allen last season, to have a field day.

We’d also consider going with Jackson over 1.5 TD passes at -130. However, the best value passing prop is for Jackson to have the most passing yards in the game.

Ravens vs Bills Pick 1: Most Passing Yards: Lamar Jackson @ (-122) with FanDuel

Allen Adapts - Josh Allen Anytime TD Scorer (-115)

Reigning MVP Josh Allen has just a 48.7 percent career completion percentage against the Ravens. Suffice to say, he hasn’t had his best games against a Baltimore team that consistently has one of the best defenses in the NFL.

However, the Bills QB could certainly have some success with his legs tonight. Allen scored nine rushing touchdowns in his final eight games of the 2024 NFL regular season. He also scrambled for two TDs in the 27-25 win over the Ravens in the playoffs.

Buffalo will have to mix things up to keep Baltimore’s defense on its toes tonight. When the Bills get into the red zone, expect Allen to make things happen and score a rushing TD. Bet on Allen to score a rushing TD, at -115 odds.

Ravens vs Bills Pick 2: Josh Allen Anytime TD Scorer @ (-115) with FanDuel

Ravens Get Revenge - Ravens Alternate Spread -6.5 (+215)

The playoff loss to the Bills is still a fresh wound for the Ravens, who are one of the NFL’s best two-way teams. There’s no better way for the Ravens to make a statement than silencing the Bills’ crowd and getting a road win in their season opener.

Recall that Baltimore managed to beat Buffalo 35-10 in the 2024 regular season. Jackson is also 2-1 in three career starts against the Bills in the regular season and won at Highmark Stadium back in 2019.

The only team to beat the Bills last season by a full TD before they clinched the AFC East was Baltimore. They can do it again, and the Ravens' alternate spread presents some good value. Take the Ravens -6.5 at +215.

Ravens vs Bills Pick 3: Ravens Alternate Spread -6.5 @ +215 with FanDuel

Ravens vs Bills Start Time

The Ravens are out for revenge on Sunday Night Football tonight as their 2024-25 NFL season ended with a playoff loss to the Bills. Now, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens head to Buffalo to open up the new NFL season against the Bills, who have some injuries in their secondary.