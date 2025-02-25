Premier League Predictions for Matchday 27: Arsenal and Bournemouth tipped for midweek struggles

Our expert offers his best Premier League predictions for Matchday 27, with both Arsenal and Bournemouth tipped to struggle this week.

Premier League Predictions - Matchday 27

Match Selection Odds Brighton vs Bournemouth Brighton +105 Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Aston Villa +180 Brentford vs Everton Everton +250 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Nottingham Forest +290 West Ham vs Leicester West Ham -163

Premier League Predictions Matchday 27 - Picks Analyzed

Brighton vs Bournemouth: Seagulls Win South Coast Battle

Brighton have rediscovered their form in recent weeks, winning their last three games. They have won six of their last eight in all competitions, with four of those wins also coming with a clean sheet.

The Seagulls have had a hold over this fixture recently, winning five of the last seven meetings between the pair. Bournemouth are having the season of a lifetime, but after losing 1-0 at home to Wolves on Saturday, it is unclear how they will bounce back from defeat.

Prediction 1: Brighton @ +105 with bet365

Prediction 2: Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Away Day Joy for Villa

It might seem like a surprise pick given Palace’s recent form, but it is worth noting most of their success has come on the road. They have won six of their last seven league away games, compared with just one victory from eight at home in the top flight.

Villa are starting to get their new signings bedded in, with Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio helping them beat Chelsea at the weekend. The Midlands club have claimed victory in five of their last eight Premier League matches played on Tuesday.

Prediction 2: Aston Villa @ +180 with bet365

Prediction 3: Brentford vs Everton: Brentford Come Unstuck Against Toffees

Everton stand out as the best value pick of the midweek, as they are thriving under David Moyes. They ought to have beaten Manchester United at the weekend and have won both away league games under Moyes.

Brentford’s home form has fallen apart in recent weeks, losing five of their last six in west London. The Bees are also winless in six midweek Premier League games since the start of last season, while they haven’t beaten Everton in five meetings.

Prediction 3: Everton @ +250 with bet365

Prediction 4: Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Gunners Falter Again

Nottingham Forest’s recent struggles have been evident, as they lost three of their last four Premier League games. A fixture against Arsenal may not seem timely, but given the Gunners’ horrific injury crisis, Forest could get back to winning ways.

Arsenal appeared worn out and beaten in their 1-0 weekend defeat against West Ham and are now 11 points behind in the title race. The Gunners have only won one away league game against a side starting this midweek round in the top half. Liverpool are the only team to stop Forest from winning at home in their last six.

Prediction 4: Nottingham Forest @ +290 with bet365

Prediction 5: West Ham vs Leicester: Another Blow for Leicester

West Ham are starting to find their form under Graham Potter, following an impressive 1-0 away win over Arsenal at the weekend. They should have no trouble overcoming lowly Leicester, who have lost 10 of their last 11 league games.

The Hammers have lost just one of their last 14 Premier League games against promoted sides. West Ham have played six historical Premier League matches on a Thursday and lost just one of them.

Prediction 5: West Ham @ -163 with bet365