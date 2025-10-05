Patriots vs Bills Predictions, Picks & Odds: Sunday Night Football - Oct 5

New England Patriots second-year QB Drake Maye has taken a massive leap forward. Maye has a big task ahead of him to keep the Pats competitive on Sunday Night Football against the 4-0 Buffalo Bills, who are eight-point favorites.

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Patriots vs Bills Predictions - 8:20pm EDT - 10/5

James Cook First TD Scorer @ +380 with bet365

Over 48.5 Points @ -110 with bet365

Patriots +8 @ -110 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Patriots vs Bills Odds

Spread: Bills -8 (-110)

Moneyline: Patriots (+350), Bills (-450)

Total: O/U 48.5 (-110)

Patriots vs Bills Picks

Can’t Catch Cook - James Cook First TD Scorer (+380)

Bills running back James Cook has accounted for five of their 16 touchdowns so far this season. He’s had 19 or more carries and at least 108 rushing yards in each of the Bills’ last three games.

Cook has also scored in each game the Bills have played this season, and is often relied upon in short-yardage situations in the red zone. He scored the first touchdown of the game in Week 2 against the Jets and could do so once more against another AFC East opponent.

Cook’s odds to score the first TD tonight are favorable, at +380. It’s worth taking a punt on him to open up the scoring against the Patriots.

Patriots vs Bills Pick 1: James Cook First TD Scorer @ +380 with bet365

Sunday Night Shootout - Over 48.5 Points (-110)

Both teams have top-ten scoring offenses heading into this Week 5 Sunday Night Football matchup. Buffalo is second in the league, with 33.3 points per game. The Bills, led by MVP QB Josh Allen, have been consistent, as they’ve scored at least 30 points in each game.

Last weekend, the Patriots exploded for 42 points against the hapless Carolina Panthers, behind 203 yards and two touchdowns from QB Drake Maye. Maye completed 14 of 17 passes in an incredibly efficient performance.

Buffalo is leading the league, with just 4.9 opponent yards per pass attempt, but Maye looks to be the real deal. The Patriots are averaging 25.5 points per game, and if they can keep things remotely close tonight, there should be a lot of scoring.

I’m going with over 48.5 points (-110).

Patriots vs Bills Pick 2: Over 48.5 Points @ -110 with bet365

Take the Points on the Pats - Patriots +8 (-110)

Sure, the Bills have won each of their last three games by ten or more points, but the Patriots aren’t at all a bad football team. New England (2-2) hasn’t lost by more than seven points this season, and they haven’t lost to Buffalo by eight or more in either of the last two seasons.

The Bills have been relatively average on defense this season, as they’ve given up 5.2 yards per play. They’ve also played three teams destined to finish under .500 in a row, the Saints, Dolphins, and Jets.

Last season, the Patriots met the Bills at Highmark Stadium with a rookie QB. The Pats led at halftime and only lost by three. New England, with a much-improved Drake Maye, can absolutely keep this one competitive.

Take the points on the Patriots (+8).

Patriots vs Bills Pick 3: Patriots +8 @ -110 with bet365

Patriots vs Bills Start Time