Packers vs Cowboys Predictions, Odds & Picks: Sunday Night Football - Sep 28

Green Bay Packers (2-1) defensive end Micah Parsons is returning to face his former team, the Dallas Cowboys (1-2), just weeks after being traded. Could Parsons and the Packers (-6.5) have a big night in Dallas?

Packers vs Cowboys Predictions - 8:20pm EDT - 9/28

George Pickens Anytime Touchdown Scorer @ +160 with bet365

Over 47.5 Points @ -110 with bet365

Packers -6.5 @ -110 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

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Packers vs Cowboys Odds

Spread: Packers -6.5 (-110)

Packers -6.5 (-110) Moneyline: Packers -350, Cowboys (+275)

Packers -350, Cowboys (+275) Total: O/U 47.5 (-110)

Packers vs Cowboys Picks

Prescott to Pickens - George Pickens Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+160)

George Pickens has settled into his role as the Cowboys' WR2 well since getting traded from the Steelers in the offseason. He has managed five catches, 68 yards, and a touchdown in back-to-back games.

With CeeDee Lamb likely out for a second straight game, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will likely look to target Pickens quite a lot again. Pickens has had nine targets in back-to-back contests, and that number could jump even higher if the Cowboys are playing catch-up.

Pickens’ +160 odds to score a TD for a third straight game are excellent. This one is a no-brainer and one of my first selections on the betslip for any game this weekend.

Packers vs Cowboys Pick 1: George Pickens Anytime Touchdown Scorer @ +160 with bet365

Cowboys Can’t Stop Anyone - Over 47.5 Points (-110)

Both the Giants and Bears had their best scoring games of the season so far against the Cowboys. The Dallas defense made Russell Wilson and Caleb Williams look much better than they are. Over the last two weeks, Dallas has allowed 748 passing yards and seven passing TDs.

The Giants put up 37 points against the Cowboys, and the Bears scored 31, securing their first win of the season in the process. Now, the Cowboys are facing an above-average QB, Jordan Love, and the Packers should be able to light it up after a stinker against the Browns.

Sure, the Packers are allowing the fewest points per game this season, with 14.7, but those were all relatively close games. If the Packers get out to a big lead and Dallas starts airing it out with impunity, this one could easily go over the total. Take over 47.5 points (-110).

Packers vs Cowboys Pick 2: Over 47.5 Points @ -110 with bet365

Packers to Punish Cowboys - Packers -6.5 (-110)

Again, Cowboys’ WR CeeDee Lamb is listed as doubtful for this game. Two Dallas offensive linemen are also set to miss out, RG Tyler Booker and C Cooper Beebe. So, don’t be surprised if the Cowboys’ offense looks more than a little disjointed.

Jordan Love is also 3-0 for his career on Sunday Night Football and should be able to find a lot of success against a terrible Cowboys secondary. Packers coach Matt LaFleur is also 22-11-1 ATS in primetime games.

With a Micah Parsons revenge arc to boot, this has all of the makings of a blowout victory for the Green Bay Packers. Lay the points on the Packers (-6.5).

Packers vs Cowboys Pick 3: Packers -6.5 @ -110 with bet365

Packers vs Cowboys Start Time

The Dallas Cowboys have been making average quarterbacks look elite lately. With wide receiver CeeDee Lamb also out for America’s Team, it could be a long night for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys against the Packers.

Packers vs Cowboys Game Details