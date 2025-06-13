Pacers-OKC Thunder BetMGM Bonus Code: Get $150 with GOALNEWSGET

The NBA Finals Game 4 arrives Friday night, with the Oklahoma City Thunder trying to even the series against the Indiana Pacers, who are up 2-1 in a best-of-seven series.

Indiana is the home squad and is looking to gain an enormous advantage with another win.

NBA Finals Game Lines: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers - 8:30 p.m. EDT Friday, June 13th, 2025

There’s plenty of action left in the series, including the moneyline, parlays, and prop bets.

Some of the available lines and leaders:

Moneyline Game 4: -225 Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers +185 : The oddsmakers still believe in OKC, even if they don’t believe as much as they did before Game 1. The odds have nearly halved on the moneyline.

Spread: This has dropped from -9.5 to -6.5 for the Pacers. The loss in Oklahoma City when the Pacers didn’t play well was only by 9 points. This is tempting.

Over/Under: Now at 225.5, down from 230.5 in the opener. Now that the teams know each other, this has dropped. But Indiana is running and gunning, which might make this O/U a tad low.

First Half Scoring: Both teams to score 50+ points in the first half is -275, while a “No” is +185. This is a tough one, as both teams are looking to quickly transition, which usually means a higher score. Since Indiana’s Myles Turner admits he was under the weather for Game 3, the Pacers need to get long-range help from an unexpected source, as they did with Obi Toppin in Game 1 and Bennedict Mathurin in Game 3.

NBA Finals Tips, Picks and Predictions:

Most points in Game 4: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is at -115 to go over 33.5. If OKC has any hope, it rests with the MVP. Even though he was slowed in Game 3, you can bet he will be firing in Game 4, making this a tempting bet.

First Field Goal: Chet Holmgren, OKC, is at +450 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams are both +550, but SGA will be out to set the tone, so if you want this prop, go with him. BetMGM also offers a “Second Chance” if your selection scores second, making this even more tempting.

Rebounding: Pascal Siakim of the Pacers is at -105 to go over 7.5 rebounds. Since it’s likely to be a run-and-gun game, he’ll probably have more chances to corral an over total.

Assists: Tyrese Haliburton got his teammates involved in Game 3, and there’s no reason to think that he won’t in Game 4. He’s -130 to go over 8.5 assists, with the under at +100.

Blocks: Indiana’s Myles Turner was lagging in Game 3 and it was later revealed he was under the weather. His over/under on blocks is -175 for over 1.5, while the under is -105. It’s doubtful he’ll be feeling that much better for Game 4 than he did Wednesday.

NBA Finals Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder know they have to win Game 4 of the series, or face an almost insurmountable task to win the series.

After Indiana’s win on Wednesday night, OKC trails in the series 2-1. Since more than 70% of home teams win their NBA Finals games, they know the grim task facing them.

If they don’t win and go down 3-1, history is against them. Only the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers bridged that NBA Finals deficit, beating the Golden State Warriors in seven games.

Also worth noting: The winner of a pivotal Game 3 has won the series 80.5% of the time. Should the Pacers also manage to take Game 4, that figure would increase to 95.6%.

I know - so you’re saying there’s a chance. OKC didn’t win 68 games in the regular season games and roar through the playoffs by being a team unafraid of a challenge. But much better to go back home with the series knotted and two of the last three games at home in Oklahoma.

Indiana ran on OKC in Game 3, leaving them little time to set up their defense. The Pacers also stopped waiting for the perfect shot, throwing up anything likely when they got clear. OKC didn’t want to make this into a footrace, but that’s what happened, and that may prove to be their Achilles heel heading into Game 4.

