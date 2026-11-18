Sassuolo have lost five in a row and fired Alberto Aquilani, handing Roberto D’Aversa the job at the bottom end of Serie A.

2026-27 Sassuolo betting markets Odds To be relegated (Serie A) +600

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Can D’Aversa save Sassuolo from relegation?

Sassuolo’s slump in Serie A produced one of the biggest stories during November’s international window. Five straight losses, ending in a 3-0 defeat at Roma, forced the club to part ways with Alberto Aquilani. The owners have since handed the reins to Roberto D’Aversa.

With 11 games down and 27 to play, the relegation picture in the Italian top flight is anything but settled. Seven teams are separated by just five points, from Udinese (5) at the foot of the table to 14th-placed Lecce (10).

Aquilani’s spell is reminiscent of Sassuolo’s most turbulent Serie A campaign, their first season in the division in 2013-14. Alberto Malesani lost all five matches he oversaw and was ultimately sacked.

In 2014, Sassuolo’s managerial change failed to yield a point in five games, but Eusebio Di Francesco was recalled and the club stayed up. Can they do the same under D’Aversa?

The numbers say don’t count on it, especially if you’re relying on D’Aversa’s track record. He’s achieved Serie A survival only three times, twice with Parma and once with Torino last season, where he managed just 12 matches.

The last time D’Aversa managed a full Serie A season was in 2024-25 with Empoli. The club were relegated, winning only six games.

He was also relegated with Parma in 2020-21, taking over mid-season and finishing last with one win in 22 games.

He was also dismissed by Sampdoria in 2021-22 and Lecce in 2023-24 while both clubs were in the relegation zone. However, each side managed to avoid relegation after his departure.

Ultimately, the numbers show D’Aversa is no genuine survival specialist. That’s unlike Davide Nicola, who has just taken over at Venezia. His career win ratio is just 30.31%, which spells danger for Sassuolo, but also an opportunity for savvy bettors.

What do the numbers say about Sassuolo?

Sassuolo and Parma are level on eight points, just above the relegation zone. Both have recently changed managers.

Sassuolo have found the net 16 times, outperforming Parma, but they have also let in 29 goals. That defensive record has weighed heavily on their position. It’s comfortably the worst defensive record in Serie A.

D’Aversa must revive a side with clear attacking potential but real difficulty containing opponents. The break gave him time to work with the squad ahead of his debut against Genoa, who have won three of their last five games. They sit 13th, with 13 points.

Which formation the 1975-born coach picks is unclear. He has often favored a three-man defense, while Sassuolo are used to a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 built around attacking wingers like Berardi and Laurienté.

Aquilani experimented with a back three during his disastrous final outing in Rome, when the players were probably already lacking confidence. Domenico Berardi used the break to work back to full fitness. He has two goals so far, against Torino and Frosinone, and Sassuolo need his talent.

D’Aversa must also settle the goalkeeping question: Muric has played eight matches and Turati three. Muric sits in the 65th percentile for goals prevented (0.89) this term. However, he’s only in the 45th percentile for his save percentage (68.5%).

The underlying data is grim. OPTA’s expected points for Sassuolo are 11 against an actual 8, which puts them only 0.8 points above the relegation zone. Their expected goal difference of -8.2 is the third worst in Serie A, suggesting they are where they deserve to be.

Sassuolo’s average rating is 6.58 this term, the lowest in Serie A. Their xG conceded (22.1) is also the third-worst in the league.

Should you back Sassuolo for relegation?

Sassuolo are only seventh favorite to go down. Parma, Venezia and Udinese, who are also fighting to avoid the drop, have all changed managers recently. Their results are expected to improve.

Sassuolo finished 11th last season as a newly promoted side. They were relegated with only 30 points in 2023-24, and their current average of 0.72 points per game closely mirrors that campaign. A team conceding this many goals has to be seen as a prime relegation candidate unless D’Aversa fixes it quickly.

The fixtures are tough, with some serious six-pointers ahead of the holiday season. Before Christmas, Sassuolo face Genoa, Venezia, Lecce and Parma. All four sides are also involved in the battle to avoid relegation to Serie B.

With D’Aversa’s poor recent record, Sassuolo to be relegated looks like the Best Predictions. Sassuolo to finish bottom is a longer shot, as Udinese sit bottom on 5 points. However, if their scoring slows and defensive problems persist, Sassuolo could find themselves battling to avoid finishing bottom of the table.