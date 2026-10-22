Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $50 in Bonuses For Patriots vs Bears, NFL TNF

The top two picks of the 2024 draft share a field again, and both are surging. Drake Maye's Patriots have won three straight behind ten touchdown passes and one interception. Caleb Williams returned from his hamstring injury to carve up Atlanta for 305 yards. Play $10 using Underdog bonus code GOALMAX and collect $50 in bonus entries.

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New England is +132 on the moneyline, with Chicago at -156. The Patriots lay +3 points at -115, and the Bears take -3 at -105. Total is 50.5, both sides -110.

Maye has been the hottest quarterback in football over the last month. A.J. Brown is nursing an ankle after a drop-filled return, though his ten targets show the trust. The Bears counter with the league's top rushing attack at 160.7 per game and a defense that just held Atlanta to 257 yards. Chicago also sits fifth in takeaways.

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Today's NFL DFS with the Underdog promo code

New England won the last meeting here 19-3 and leads the series 11-5. Williams has his full receiver corps back, and Ben Johnson's ground game leads the league at 160.7 per game.

The quarterbacks tilt it: one passer is a month into his best football, the other two games removed from the training room. Our NFL analyst trusts the hotter hand in this one. Here are his picks.

Patriots vs Bears, Week 7 - 10/22 - 8:15pm ET, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

New England +3 (-115) is the play. Maye has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 878 yards and ten scores during the streak, and one more three-touchdown game makes him the first Patriots quarterback since Tom Brady in 2014 to do it in four straight. The line just produced its first sack-free game of the season. Continuity beats chaos on short weeks.

Over 50.5 (-110) rides shotgun. The Bears lead the league in rushing and just watched Williams throw for 305 in his return. A coin-flip total between two productive attacks is a bet, not a deterrent.

Pats vs Bears - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Drake Maye over 1.5 passing touchdowns at -120. Ten touchdowns across three games against Buffalo, Las Vegas and the Jets. A short week won't cool that.

D'Andre Swift over 60.5 rushing yards at -113. Chicago leads the NFL in rushing, and Swift has six touchdowns while chasing a Bears season-opening pace record untouched since 1990. Sixty-one yards fits the game plan.

Hunter Henry over 33.5 receiving yards at -113. His 28 touchdowns as a Patriot are tied for third among franchise tight ends, and on a banged-up receiver corps the veteran is Maye's security blanket.

New England +3 (-115) and Maye over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-120) on a parlay pays +155. Henry's receiving yards total (-113) makes a tidy third leg and brings the parlay payout up to +333.

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