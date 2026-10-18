Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $100 in Bonuses For Bills vs Raiders, NFL Week 6

Las Vegas was humiliated in New England, 45-17, a week after losing a heartbreaker to Kansas City. Now the Raiders come home to Allegiant Stadium on CBS, and Buffalo arrives with three straight losses and a cross-country hangover. Play $5 using Underdog bonus code GOALMAX and collect $100 in fantasy bonuses.

Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 10/18/2026

Buffalo is -245 on the moneyline, with Las Vegas at +200. The Bills lay 5.5 points at -105, and the Raiders take +5.5 at -115. The total is 53.5, with both sides priced at -110.

Cousins threw for 365 yards against the Chiefs, and the defense still leads the NFL with nine takeaways. Kubiak has spent the week promising to freshen things up. Buffalo has lost three straight, capped by Monday night's defeat in Los Angeles, and is missing Ed Oliver on a defensive line that was already struggling.

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How to claim the Underdog promo code

Click the link above to reach Underdog's sign-up page On your phone? Download the Underdog app first Create your account Enter GOALMAX in the promo code box Deposit and make your first $5 entry $100 in bonus entries land once that entry settles

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Today's Sports Betting with the Underdog promo code

Two losses ago the Raiders were 3-0 and the story of the league. Now they are home underdogs to a team that cannot stop anybody. Road-weary opponents have a way of flattering desperate hosts, and Kubiak's group has the weapons to make this a shootout. Our NFL analyst sees a potential bounce-back. Here are his picks for this game.

Bills vs Raiders, Week 6 - 10/18 - 4:25pm ET, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas +5.5 (-115) is the headline. The 45-17 in Foxborough flattered nobody, and the week before that the Raiders took the Chiefs to the final whistle. Buffalo has lost three straight, played Monday night in Los Angeles, and gets a defense that forces more turnovers than anyone in football. Desperate teams at home, against tired ones, keep games close.

Las Vegas' team total over 23.5 at +102 follows. The Raiders scored 27 on this field against Kansas City, and Buffalo's defense ranks in the league's bottom ten in both scoring and yardage. Even in a loss, 24 points is a reasonable ask for an offense this talented.

Bills vs Raiders - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Michael Mayer over 27.5 receiving yards at -114. Kubiak wants to freshen up the offense, and Mayer is the second tight end worth unlocking behind Bowers. Twenty-eight yards is a small ask.

Brock Bowers over 79.5 receiving yards at -114. He put up 110 against New England despite the rout and 86 against the Chiefs before that. Buffalo's linebackers are the softest layer of a soft defense.

Dalton Kincaid over 49.5 receiving yards at -114. He leads Buffalo in receiving yards, and the Raiders' secondary will be busy with everyone else. Somebody has to catch the checkdowns in a game Buffalo likely trails.

Las Vegas +5.5 (-115) and Mayer over 27.5 receiving yards (-114) on a parlay increases the payout to +218. Bowers' yardage total is the natural third leg if you are feeling a full Raiders rebound.

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