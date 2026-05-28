Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses Thunder vs Spurs, NBA Playoffs

The Spurs head into elimination at home after OKC took Game 5 on the road Tuesday. San Antonio has to win this one or go home. Tip-off is 8:30pm ET at the Frost Bank Center. Sign up with Underdog promo code GOALBONUS, play $5, and $50 in bonus entries are yours right away.

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OKC comes in as road favorites. The total sits at 219.5 points. San Antonio went 32-8 at home during the regular season, and proved throughout the playoffs, and this series in Game 4, they can dominate anyone. OKC bounced back to win Game 5 in convincing fashion, but now they hope to do it again in San Antonio with the Spurs desperate.

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Today's Sports Betting with the Underdog Promo code

The Spurs were the second seed in the West for a reason, and their home floor has been a problem for everyone all season. Victor Wembanyama in an elimination game is something we’re all on the edge of our seats for. Our NBA analyst has been locked in on this series and has a few spots he feels good about for Thursday night.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs (OKC leads 3-2) – 5/28 8:30pm ET, Frost Bank Center

De'Aaron Fox higher than 0.5 steals is a solid value pickup. Fox is one of the quickest guards in the league and has a nose for the ball. He’s a guy who picks his spots and comes up with one almost every night (he had 3 steals Tuesday).

I’d look at Stephon Castle higher than 5.5 rebounds. He is one of the better rebounding guards in the league. His postseason average is a little lower than his regular season. But in an elimination game where San Antonio has to fight for every possession, Castle crashing the boards is part of the gameplan.

SGA lower than 29.5 points is worth weighing. He has gone under that number in both games played in San Antonio this series. Wemby at home in an elimination game is going to be suffocating, and the Spurs crowd makes life hard on everyone. SGA will get his, but not at the level he did in Oklahoma City.

OKC plus the spread is intriguing if you want action without fully committing to a winner. This feels like a close game either way. The Thunder play well with a chance to close out, but Wemby protecting his home floor makes me think the Spurs keep it tight. I would not be shocked if San Antonio forces Game 7.

Picking Fox over on steals is my favorite pick. The role fits, the matchup fits, and it's a prop that holds up regardless of which way the game swings.

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