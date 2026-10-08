Prediction Market Update 10/07: 4-0 Vikings lag NFL market

There is up to $2,075 bonus across Kalshi, Polymarket and Novig, as the NFL prediction market today weighs unbeaten teams, injuries and prepares for Week 5.

Prediction markets are headed into Week 5, as traders weigh current results and long-term expectations. Three teams remain unbeaten: the 49ers, Chiefs and Vikings. However, traders are looking beyond this and considering other factors like roster strength, quarterback availability, offensive production, as all roads lead to Super Bowl LXI.

Latest Prediction Market News on 10/8

The NFL prediction market today is building ahead of Thursday’s Buccaneers-Cowboys opener, while Sunday’s 49ers-Seahawks and Ravens-Falcons games carry major information risk. The Buccaneers-Cowboys market currently has more than $5 million in trade volume on Kalshi, with Dallas priced around 80¢. This is similar to Novig’s position, with Dallas around 81% on the prediction market platform. Also, Novig has Seattle at around 60% against San Francisco.

The prediction market season-long trading is also active. The 2027 NFL championship market on Polymarket’s has generated $63.7 million. The leading teams include the Rams at 13¢, Bills at 12¢, Chiefs at 10.1¢ and 49ers at 9.8¢. Kalshi’s NFL championship trade volume is almost three times that of Polymarket, having passed $160 million.

Why the 4-0 Vikings still trail the NFL title market

The biggest NFL prediction market’s signal today is showing that a perfect record does not automatically convince traders of a team’s championship capabilities. The Minnesota Vikings are currently priced at 3.2¢ for the championship run, despite staying undefeated at 4-0. However, the Rams and Buffalo are priced at 13¢ and 12¢ respectively despite the former currently at 2-2.

The difference lies in the underlying position of each team, rather than their headline numbers. Despite winning four games, Minnesota currently has 88 points and 262.8 yards per game, 31st in the league. On the other hand, San Francisco currently has 122 points and Kansas City has 118.

Health is another major variable, Justin Jefferson, who missed Week 4 with an ankle sprain, returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday. Jordan Addison was held out with minor soreness, while Minnesota added Odell Beckham Jr. to its practice squad. Those developments give traders fresh information before Sunday’s trip to New Orleans.

What should NFL prediction market traders watch next?

The next few days are likely to be driven by information, not just results. Practice participation can move a market before kickoff, especially when a player is central to a team’s offense.

Lamar Jackson : Any change to his status can move Ravens-Falcons prices and Baltimore’s season-long market.

: Any change to his status can move Ravens-Falcons prices and Baltimore’s season-long market. Justin Jefferson : His workload matters for an undefeated Vikings team whose title price trails its record.

: His workload matters for an undefeated Vikings team whose title price trails its record. 49ers-Seahawks : Seattle at around 60% on Novig makes this one of Week 5’s tighter major markets.

: Seattle at around 60% on Novig makes this one of Week 5’s tighter major markets. Cowboys-Buccaneers : Dallas is around 80¢ across leading boards, while Baker Mayfield has already been ruled out.

: Dallas is around 80¢ across leading boards, while Baker Mayfield has already been ruled out. Championship futures: Rams, Bills, 49ers and Chiefs remain key prices as Week 5 information filters into the longer-term market.

How To Claim A Prediction Market Promo Code

Prediction markets Kalshi, Novig, and Polymarket have a cumulative $2,075 new user prediction market bonus for new traders to explore the market.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX can earn players up to $2,000 bonus

Polymarket promo code GOAL enables new players to get $25 trade credits after depositing $10 to qualify

Novig Promo Code GOAL100 to get $50 bonus with a qualifying deposit of $10

To claim these prediction market promo code bonuses, new traders simply need to sign up on their selected platform, enter the promo code in the required section, verify your account, fulfill the bonus requirement, and access the bonus.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change. Please trade responsibly.