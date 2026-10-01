Prediction Market Update 10/01: Colts-Commanders takes over NFL boards

The Colts-Commanders matchup is racking up unbelievable numbers on prediction markets today, as trading volume has doubled in days to make it the most actively traded NFL game on Polymarket ahead of Sunday’s London kickoff. Beyond that, Jayden Daniels gives traders a moving target as he returns to practice, and prediction markets raise questions about liquidity, despite similar prices.

New traders can now earn up to $2,100 as Kalshi, Novig, and Polymarket offer bonuses while the Colts-Commanders matchup keeps making waves on prediction markets today.

Latest Prediction Market News on 10/01

The prediction market is bustling with activity and news today, with Colts-Commanders taking the lead well ahead of the Cowboys-Texans matchup. Polymarket’s trade volume for this matchup doubled in less than 48 hours, showing seriously active trading ahead of their Sunday match.

The Colts-Commanders matchup isn't moving in isolation; Jayden Daniels returned to the field 10 days after injuring his elbow in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys. While he has only returned for limited practice, he remains a moving target, and his playing status is still uncertain.

Colts–Commanders Becomes Week 4's Biggest NFL Market

The Colts-Commanders matchup is currently leading the prediction market in volume, with about $302,020 already traded on Polymarket. The volume is less surprising than how quickly the market climbed to that level. An earlier snapshot from September 28 shows the same matchup at $161,000 on Polymarket, showing how drastically the market has changed in a short time.

The headline price for the Indianapolis Colts also remains close across platforms, with Polymarket at 64¢ and Kalshi around 64¢. Novig, by contrast, provides a market information snapshot for this matchup in book order rather than simply posting a headline price, showing roughly $20,600 across the Colts–Commanders book, with about $20,300 within three cents of the market price.

Essentially, the game is currently surging based on whether Jayden Daniels will play on Sunday. Also, while platforms can offer similar prices, liquidity, bid-ask depth, and available contracts can differ and matter a lot. Also, with Daniels' availability as a major market driver, every practice update becomes an essential market move.

Jayden Daniels Gives Traders a Moving Target

Jayden Daniels is currently one of the most viable wildcards in Sunday’s match. The Commanders quarterback is participating in a limited Wednesday practice after missing Week 3 with an injury, adding another layer of anticipation to an already active market. However, Dan Quinn already assured that the team will not rush him back and will wait until he is ready again.

As such, Marcus Mariota remains the contingency plan, having led the Commanders to a 33-31 win against Seattle in Week 3. The picture is beyond a single news story. Daniels' Wednesday practice doesn't guarantee his availability for Sunday's match, with all hands on deck to confirm his appearance on Friday, as he remains part of the Colts-Commanders Week 4 big picture.

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Novig, Kalshi, and Polymarket all offer prediction market promo codes that let new traders explore the market. With Kalshi promo code GOAL2000, you can earn up to $2000. Polymarket promo code GOAL gives $50, and Novig promo code GOAL 100 offers $50. Claiming the prediction market promo code is straightforward, though it varies slightly by platform. However, you generally have to follow the steps below: