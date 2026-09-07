Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $50 in Bonuses for SMU vs Florida State & Prediction Markets

Labor Day concludes with a rare Monday Night NCAA Football game between #19 SMU (58¢) and Florida State (43¢) at 7:30pm ET. Ahead of tonight’s ACC matchup at Doak Campbell Stadium, claim the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 for a $50 bonus.
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Despite beating New Mexico State last weekend, Florida State looked unimpressive, and coach Mike Norvell is on the hot seat. Even with FSU’s recent struggles, Tallahassee is a tough place to play. Regardless, SMU’s football program has made quite the leap over the last decade.
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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on NCAA Football
While SMU is only a couple of years removed from a College Football Playoff appearance, Florida State has suffered two losing seasons. Ahead of tonight’s game between ACC foes, our NCAA Football expert will recommend some trades new Polymarket users can make.
#19 SMU vs Florida State - 9/7 - 7:30 PM ET
In a nationally televised ACC game on ESPN, #19 SMU (58¢) heads to Tallahassee to face Florida State (43¢) at 7:30pm ET. Florida State looked average against New Mexico State, but Doak Campbell Stadium remains a formidable place to play.
The Seminoles led just 17-10 deep into the third quarter against NMSU, but pulled away for a 34-17 win. It may sound crazy, but a Florida State loss could seal coach Mike Norvell’s fate. Right now, the spread market lists FSU as 2.5-point underdogs.
Florida State was in a similar early-season spot last year against a ranked Alabama team and came away with a shocking 31-17 win. The Tallahassee crowd could rattle SMU, who started last season with five straight losses ATS and went 3-3 SU on the road.
Go with the upset here. Take Florida State to win (43¢) and under 53.5 points (51¢).
More Polymarket Prediction Markets
NCAA Football markets will be available all season on Polymarket US. While NCAAF and NFL markets bring in big bucks, you can make trades on nearly every major sporting event. Here are some of this week’s top markets to consider, including new politics, econ, and culture markets:
Fed Decision in September
- 25 bps Increase 52¢
- No Change 50¢
- 50 bps Increase 2¢
TIME Person of the Year
- Zohran Mamdani 45¢
- Pope Leo XIV 19¢
- Elon Musk 14¢
Ballon d’Or Winner
- Harry Kane 69¢
- Lamine Yamal 14¢
- Kylian Mbappe 10¢
- Rodri 5¢
Prices for individual contracts on Polymarket are denominated in cents. You’ll find that most markets have a “Yes” or “No” option for each event. You can resell any contract you buy until a game or event is over and redeem all winning contracts at $1.00 each.
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