Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $50 in Bonuses for 49ers vs Rams & Prediction Markets, NFL

Tonight the NFL goes Down Under as the San Francisco 49ers (36¢) and Los Angeles Rams (65¢) start their 2026 seasons in Melbourne, Australia at 8:35pm ET. Before the first NFL game in Australia kicks off, use Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 for $50 in bonuses.

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The Rams have both reigning MVP Matthew Stafford and Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and are the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season. Still, the talented 49ers, who are 3.5-point underdogs here, will look to burst LA’s bubble.

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On your mobile device or tablet, use this link to download the Polymarket US app Then, while going through the account creation process, enter the Polymarket promo code GOAL Fill in the mandatory fields with your personal information as well Once your account is created and verified, deposit $10 or more Doing so will unlock $50 in bonuses to use on any market

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Our NFL expert will discuss whether the Niners’ decision to head to Australia early will pay off below, as he recommends some value trades.

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams - 9/10 - 8:35 PM ET

NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers (36¢) and Los Angeles Rams (65¢), head to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for their season opener. Tonight’s game kicks off at 8:35pm ET and will stream live on Netflix.

While the Niners arrived in Australia last week, the Rams took a fast and loose approach, with only one day to adjust. Don’t be surprised if San Francisco gets off to a quick start. For the first half, trade on the 49ers +2.5 at 50¢.

While the Rams made clear defensive upgrades in the offseason, the Niners should be a better offensive team this year with the addition of WR Mike Evans.

LA also had the NFL’s best offense last season, and I’m expecting a shootout. Take over 48.5 points at 49¢.

49ers vs Rams - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

New Rams DE and 2025 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett will put pressure on 49ers QB Brock Purdy to make quick reads. That could make Niners coach Kyle Shanahan call shorter passing plays.

That would mean RB Christian McCaffrey, who averaged well over 50 receiving yards per game last season, could be even more involved in the passing game. McCaffrey also averaged 74 receiving yards per game in two games against the Rams last season.

Don’t hesitate to buy contracts on McCaffrey 40+ receiving yards at 52¢ apiece. Build a combo with McCaffrey 40+ receiving yards, Niners first half +2.5, and over 48.5 points for a possible 7.10x return.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

On Polymarket US, you can trade on sporting events, politics, culture, economics, and more. Here are some of this week’s standout markets:

TIME Person of the Year 2026

Zohran Mamdani 32¢

Pope Leo XIV 21¢

Dario Amodei 12¢

Elon Musk 12¢

NCAA Football: Ohio State vs Texas

Ohio State 46¢

Texas 54¢

Premier League: Sunderland vs Arsenal

Sunderland 13¢

Tie 22¢

Arsenal 67¢

Prices can be displayed in cents or percentages, and align with implied probability. You can choose either a “Yes” or “No” contract for any of the options above and trade as you wish.

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