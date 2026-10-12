Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $25 in Bonuses for Bills vs Rams & Prediction Markets, NFL MNF

Two Super Bowl hopefuls duke it out on Monday Night Football tonight as the Buffalo Bills (38¢) head west to face the Los Angeles Rams (62¢). Before the 8:15pm ET kickoff, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 or more for a $25 bonus.

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Josh Allen and the Bills opened up the season 3-0, but lost to the Patriots in Week 4 and are 3.5-point underdogs tonight. The Rams, still Super Bowl favorites, are 2-2 but beat the Giants by 22 points in their last home game.

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Use this link to navigate to the Polymarket US website or download the Polymarket app You’ll be prompted for a referral/promo code. Enter Polymarket promo code GOAL Provide the required personal information, including your name, email, DOB, and SSN After creating your account, deposit $10+ Finishing all the steps above will unlock a $25 bonus

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

The Bills and Rams combined for 86 points the last time they met. We’ll discuss how tonight’s MNF meeting may play out and discuss the top trades below:

Buffalo Bills (3-1) vs Los Angeles Rams (2-2) - 10/12 - 8:15 PM ET

Monday Night Football kicks off at 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC with an intriguing game between the Buffalo Bills (38¢) and the Los Angeles Rams (62¢). The Bills are looking to avoid a second straight loss, but their defense has struggled.

Buffalo has the fourth-worst defensive EPA per play in the league and allows 26.8 points per game. Since a disappointing Week 1 loss in Australia, the Rams have managed a +7.3 point margin per game.

The Rams have allowed fewer passing yards per play (4.6) than any other team, and Bills QB Josh Allen has been struggling with turnovers. With DT Aaron Donald back from an injury and Bills WR DJ Moore likely out, the Rams can make life uncomfortable for Allen.

Trade on the Rams, who rank third in defensive EPA per play, to win by over 3.5 points (48¢) tonight.

Bills vs Rams - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Rams running back Kyren Williams has managed 145+ yards from scrimmage in back-to-back games. While Williams has averaged 5.4 yards per carry, he’s also been effective as a pass catcher.

Williams has picked up 60+ receiving yards in consecutive games and has averaged 43.3 receiving yards per game. Take Williams 20+ receiving yards (56¢),

Josh Allen anytime TD scorer has been one of the best trades in the NFL this season. Allen has picked up a rushing touchdown in all four games and has multiple TDs in three. Buy contracts on Allen to score a touchdown tonight (53¢).

Create a combo consisting of Rams to win by over 3.5 points, Williams 20+ receiving yards, and Allen to score at 7.64x.

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