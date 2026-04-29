Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Rockets vs Lakers, NBA Playoff Markets

Grab a $20 bonus to trade on tonight’s Houston Rockets (39¢) vs Los Angeles Lakers (62¢) playoff game at 10:00pm ET. Sign up with the Polymarket promo code GOAL to skip the waitlist, which has over one million people on it. Then, deposit $20+ to get the bonus in time for Game 5.

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The Lakers won the first three games of the series, but put forth a rather tame effort in Game 4 in Houston. Currently, LA is a 2.5-point favorite to close out the series at home, and would undoubtedly prefer to avoid a Game 6 back in Houston.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Don’t pass up on early access and a $20 bonus for Rockets vs Lakers. Go ahead and claim the Polymarket promo code with the assistance of the guide below:

You must claim this promotional offer through the Polymarket app, so follow this link to download it Once you’ve downloaded the app, begin making an account. The invite code should be automatically applied, but offer “GOAL” if not Put in your personal details and most importantly, enter the promo code GOAL To qualify for the bonus, make sure to deposit $20+ with one of the available payment options You’ll then receive $20 in bonuses, with which you can trade on sporting events

Only new users who have a residential address in one of AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC can claim this offer

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NBA Playoffs

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit, but that won’t deter the Rockets from trying to extend this series against the Lakers. That said, our NBA expert will let you know the key trades to consider for Game 5:

Houston Rockets (1-3) vs Los Angeles Lakers (3-1) - 4/29 - 10:00 PM ET

A win over the Houston Rockets (39¢) at 10:00pm ET would send the Los Angeles Lakers (62¢) into the Second Round. Game 5 from Crypto.com Arena will air on ESPN.

While Rockets F Kevin Durant will miss a fifth straight game, Lakers G Austin Reaves (O/U 15.5 points), who hasn’t yet appeared in the playoffs, could give LA an offensive boost.

The Lakers won the first three games of the series before a subpar effort in Game 4. Rockets G Amen Thompson scored 23 points and racked up seven assists in the 115-96 victory. I’d take Thompson over 5.5 assists (55¢), which he’s done in three of four games.

LeBron James (O/U 23.5 points) put up just 10 points in a Game 4 loss, but expect him and the Lakers to bounce back tonight. Trade on the Lakers -4.5 (50¢).

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket is offering early access to sports markets for users who claim the offer detailed above. See some of the top markets today listed below, and stay tuned for more offerings in politics, pop culture, economics, and more once Polymarket fully launches in the US.

Nuggets vs Timberwolves

Denver Nuggets 68¢

Minnesota Timberwolves 33¢

UFC: Carlos Prates vs Jack Della Maddalena

Carlos Prates 52¢

Jack Della Maddalena 49¢

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest 39¢

Draw 30¢

Aston Villa 33¢

On every event on Polymarket, you have the choice between a “Yes” or a “No”. The prices above, which correspond to implied probability, are for a “Yes” and the sum of both sides should be around $1.00. Winning contracts are also automatically redeemed for $1.00 each.

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