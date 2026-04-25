Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for NBA Playoff Game 3 Markets

Over one million people in the US are waiting for access to Polymarket. Today, skip the waitlist, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL, and deposit $20 for a $20 bonus. Use the bonus on Game 3 between the Oklahoma City Thunder (80¢) and Phoenix Suns (21¢) at 3:30pm ET.

Polymarket Promo Code

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/25/2026

When this market opened, the Suns were listed at 11¢ to win, and that price has nearly doubled. Traders have reacted to Thunder F Jalen Williams’ hamstring injury, which could keep him out of this game. Regardless, this is a must-win game for the Suns, who are playing at home today.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Secure early access to Polymarket and get your $20 bonus in just a few minutes. Read and understand the directions below to claim the Polymarket promo code:

With this offer only available in the Polymarket app, follow this link on a mobile device After downloading the app, the invite code GOAL should already be applied, allowing you to start making an account While you put in the requested information, make sure to use the promo code GOAL Finish any verification steps and deposit at least $20 into your new account You’ll get $20 in bonus funds to trade with on any current sports market on Polymarket

Extends to all age-eligible new users who have a legal residential address in one of: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NBA Playoffs

Even though OKC is a heavy favorite, the Suns went 1-1 against the Thunder during the regular season at home. Ahead of a crucial Game 3, we’ll recommend some trades Polymarket users can make.

Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) vs Phoenix Suns (0-2) - 4/25 - 3:30 PM ET

Mark Daigneault’s Oklahoma City Thunder (80¢) can take a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Phoenix Suns (21¢) with a win today. This 3:30pm ET game at PHX Arena will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

OKC’s chances would take a hit if Jalen Williams can’t play due to a left hamstring injury. Still, the Thunder’s young core is 10-0 in First Round playoff games.

With Suns G Devin Booker being guarded closely, Dillon Brooks has scored 20+ points in each of the first two games of the series. Consider Brooks over 16.5 points (59¢) today.

This is a must-win game for the Suns, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they keep it close, especially if any of Grayson Allen, Jordan Goodwin, or Mark Williams return.

OKC failed to win by double-digits in both First Round road games last season. Trade on the Suns +9.5 (52¢).

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

In the US, Polymarket has recently launched sports markets only. Later on, you’ll be able to purchase contracts on elections, pop culture, finance, climate events, and more. First, check out some of the top markets in sports this weekend:

Knicks vs Hawks

New York Knicks 52¢

Atlanta Hawks 50¢

Which continent will win the FIFA World Cup?

Europe 72¢

South America 22¢

Africa 3.2¢

Asia 2.9¢

North America 2.3¢

Who will win a women's Calendar Grand Slam in 2026?

None 97.8¢

Elena Rybakina 2.8¢

When you trade on Polymarket, you’re either purchasing or selling a contract on a “Yes” or “No” event. The two sides of an event will both have prices listed in cents and should sum to around $1.00. If you hold a contract that wins once an event settles, it will be cashed for $1.00.

Polymarket Promo Code Full T&Cs