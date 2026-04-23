Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for 2026 NFL Draft Markets

Tonight, get a $20 bonus on Polymarket for the First Round of the NFL Draft, which starts at 8:00pm ET. Sign up on the app using the Polymarket promo code GOAL to skip the waitlist, and deposit $20+ to get your bonus. The Las Vegas Raiders will select first in the draft.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/23/2026

Following a 3-14 season, the Raiders are expected to select QB Fernando Mendoza (99.8¢) from Indiana. While there may not be much value in trading on Mendoza, we’ll also cover some of the top trades you can make on some of the following picks on Polymarket.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Signing up with the Polymarket promo code takes just a few steps and minutes to complete. For early access and a $20 bonus for the NFL Draft, see the guide below:

To get started, follow the link to download Polymarket’s app on your mobile device/tablet. You may only claim this offer through the app The invite code GOAL should be automatically applied to allow you to create a new user account Enter the requested information into the required fields and the promo code GOAL After confirming your account, make your first deposit of $20 or more Once you fund your account with the qualifying deposit, you’ll get $20 in bonus funds to use on Polymarket’s sports markets

New users who meet age requirements and have a residential address in one of: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC may claim this offer

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL Draft

Las Vegas isn’t the only team in search of a game-changer tonight. The New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, and New York Giants round out the top five. Below, find who we think each of these teams will pick and the top trades you can make:

NFL Draft First Round - 4/23 - 8:00 PM ET

It’s virtually certain that Fernando Mendoza (99.5¢) will be the first pick in tonight’s NFL Draft, which starts at 8:00pm ET (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network). However, it’s likely between pass-rushers Arvell Reese and David Bailey for the New York Jets at number two.

Reese (54¢ to go second) may have a higher potential upside, but the Jets could opt for Bailey (45¢), who totaled an FBS-leading 14.5 sacks at Texas Tech last season.

At number three, the Cardinals could select running back Jeremiyah Love (31.4¢). RB is a devalued position, but Love is the real deal.

One of the more interesting slots is number five, where the New York Giants could either go with an offensive playmaker or a pro-ready defender. NY has been linked to high-upside WR Jordyn Tyson in recent days, and there’s value in trading on him to go #5, at 19.8¢.

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More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Once you skip the US waitlist, which has over one million people on it, you can trade on any of Polymarket’s sports markets. Soon, there will be other markets in finance, current events/politics, and pop culture. Regardless, here are some of today’s top markets:

Nuggets vs Timberwolves

Denver Nuggets 57¢

Minnesota Timberwolves 44¢

NFL Champion 2027

Seattle Seahawks 14¢

Los Angeles Rams 10¢

Buffalo Bills 8¢

Baltimore Ravens 5.3¢

Kansas City Chiefs 5.3¢

Avalanche vs Kings

Colorado Avalanche 60¢

Los Angeles Kings 41¢

You’ll find that Polymarket’s prices are in cents and that they are proportional to an event’s implied probability of occurring. There are options to trade on both a “Yes” and a “No” on every event, and you can trade the contracts you have purchased at any time.

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