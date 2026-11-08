Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX55: Get $55 in Bonuses for Packers vs Patriots, NFL

America’s Game of the Week on FOX pits the Green Bay Packers (40¢) against the New England Patriots (62¢). Get $55 in bonus funds for trading on this 4:25pm ET game at Gillette Stadium by using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX55 and trading $25.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX55

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 11/8/2026

Both teams enter Week 9 at 5-3, but their ATS records tell a different story. The Patriots have failed to cover in three consecutive games, while the Packers have covered in five straight. Here, the Pats are 3.5-point favorites.

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How to claim the Kalshi promo code

Use this link to be redirected to Kalshi’s mobile app or website Sign up for an account, enter your details, and use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX55 Make your first deposit and trade at least $25 on any market You’ll then receive $55 in bonus funds The bonus, which expires after one week, can be used on the market of your choice

Valid for first-time Kalshi users (18+) in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY

What can you use your Kalshi promo code on today?

With Tom Brady commentating on the Patriots for the first time and Rob Gronkowski celebrating his Pats Hall of Fame induction, this is a big day in Foxborough. We’ll recommend some trades for today’s game below:

Green Bay Packers (5-3) vs New England Patriots (5-3) - 11/8 4:25 PM ET

Playoff contenders, the Green Bay Packers (40¢) and New England Patriots (62¢), meet at Gillette Stadium at 4:25pm ET (FOX). Both teams rely heavily on their quarterbacks and have relatively weak run games.

Packers QB Jordan Love leads the league in passing yards, but Green Bay also ranks last in yards per carry. Meanwhile, Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson is questionable with an illness that kept him out of the Week 8 win over the Dolphins.

Even without Micah Parsons, the Packers' defense has been impressive, holding each of their previous five opponents to 20 points or fewer. The Patriots have also struggled to score against top opponents, averaging just 17.8 points per game against teams above .500.

The Packers have covered in five straight games, and each has gone under the total. Trade on the trend to continue and take a “No” on the Patriots to win by over 3.5 points (55¢) and a “No” on over 46.5 points (54¢).

Packers vs Patriots - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Packers RB Josh Jacobs has averaged just 2.3 yards per carry in the two games since returning from a suspension. However, he’s been effective in the red zone, with three total TDs, including a rushing and receiving score in the 27-19 Week 8 win against the Panthers.

Trade on Jacobs to score today at 50¢. Then, you can create a combo with Jacobs 1+ TDs, a No” on the Patriots to win by over 3.5 points, and a “No” on over 46.5 points to return $63.33 on a $10 trade.

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You can buy and sell contracts any time before events conclude. “Yes” and “No” options are available, and prices double as probability.

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