Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for NBA Playoff Markets

Use the Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX to claim $10 in bonuses for the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves primetime Game 4 showdown. The Wolves lead the series 2-1, and intensity builds as the Nuggets will look to give their all to split the series. Expect drama right from the 8:30 PM EDT tip-off in one of the postseason’s most pivotal matchups.

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Download the Kalshi app or head to the official website. Click “Sign Up” and complete your registration details. Enter the promo code GOALMAX in the sign‑up form to activate your bonus. Deposit at least $10 to begin trading across markets, including tonight’s NBA Playoff clash. Receive your $10 bonus instantly, giving you the edge to react quickly, seize opportunities, and sharpen your trading skills. The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and expires seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Playoffs

Kalshi delivers a dynamic way to connect with real‑time events, allowing users to trade on outcomes such as today’s NBA Playoff showdown between the Nuggets and Timberwolves—all while enjoying juicy bonus rewards. Our expert is here with key insights into this intense Game 4.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves, Apr 25, 8:30 PM EDT (Game 4)

The Denver Nuggets meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in a crucial Game 4, with Minnesota leading the series 2–1 after an impressive defensive showing last time out. The Timberwolves held Denver below 100 points, disrupting their rhythm and forcing inefficiency—something the Nuggets must fix quickly.

For Denver, the spotlight remains on Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, who need to bounce back against Minnesota’s physical defense. While Jokić still produced, the lack of consistent support and overall shooting struggles hurt Denver’s offense. Depth issues have also started to show.

Minnesota continues to thrive on defense, with Anthony Edwards leading the scoring and Rudy Gobert anchoring the paint. Their ability to control tempo has been key.

Odds lean slightly toward Denver as favorites (-2.5) with a total around 229.5 (51¢). Denver to win contract is trading at 54¢, while a Minnesota victory is trading at 48¢. Minnesota’s form makes them attractive as underdogs, with a lean toward the under if defense dominates again.

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