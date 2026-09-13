Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $25 in bonuses for the Cowboys vs Giants, NFL SNF

Tonight at 8:20 PM EDT, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys enter MetLife Stadium to face a Giants team playing its first game under new head coach John Harbaugh.

Dallas arrives with one of the league's most dangerous passing attacks in Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens, while New York leans on a retooled backfield and Jaxson Dart's development into his second season at the helm. Trade the action after using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX and unlock $25 in bonuses.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 9/13/2026

Kick off the NFC East season with the Kalshi promo code ahead of Cowboys vs Giants

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How to Claim the Kalshi GOALMAX Bonus

Create a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Enter promo code GOALMAX at registration and complete the required identity verification. Deposit funds and trade at least $25 across eligible prediction markets. Once you've met those requirements, the $25 bonus is added to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Game

The Giants won the last meeting, but Dallas enters this rivalry matchup with a new-look defense and Dak Prescott fully at the helm. Our expert breaks down the key angles to watch Sunday night.

Cowboys vs Giants, Sep 13, 8:20 PM EDT

The Cowboys sit at 61¢ to win outright, while Dallas is 55¢ to cover a 2.5-point spread, and the over 47.5 is priced at 52¢. It’s easy to see why Dallas is favored, with Dak Prescott entering his 11th season as the Cowboys' starter and an explosive passing attack led by CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Still, the Giants snapped Prescott's 14-game winning streak in the rivalry with a 34-17 victory in the teams' last meeting, and Jaxson Dart now gets a full Week 1 start under new head coach John Harbaugh. If New York's physical rushing attack can keep Dallas from dictating the pace, the Giants' 40¢ outright price could have some appeal, even with the Cowboys favored.

Cowboys vs Giants - Best NFL Player Props and Combos

Javonte Williams leads the entire board at 54¢ to score anytime TD, the highest price of any player in the game, and a strong signal that Dallas is expected to lean on the ground game to close out an early lead against a rebuilding Giants front. On the Giants' side, Cam Skattebo stands out at 47¢, the clear top price among New York's skill players in a crowded backfield still sorting out roles under new head coach John Harbaugh.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi extends well beyond sports, with markets covering politics, entertainment, the economy, and other real-world events.

Will Mitch McConnell resign before the Midterms?

Yes - 19¢

No - 91¢

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SZA - 62¢

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Each Kalshi contract trades in cents, and that price reflects the market's implied probability of the event happening. Traders can buy multiple Yes or No contracts, and every winning contract settles for $1 once the market resolves.

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